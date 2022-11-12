Watch: Black Ferns star Ruby Tui leads thousands in Eden Park sing-along

Ruby Tui leads crowd in rendition of Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi. Video / Spark Sport

Black Ferns star Ruby Tui created yet another magic off-field moment in the wake of New Zealand’s stunning 34-31 World Cup final win over England.

After New Zealand somehow survived the deadly English maul to topple a team hailed by coach Wayne Smith as the best of all time, thrilling a record-breaking Eden Park crowd and completing their incredible resurgence, it was Tui’s turn to speak.





The Ferns winger began her post-match interview running high on emotion, thanking the packed Eden Park crowd for their support and beaming with pride.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 12: Ruby Tui of New Zealand celebrates winning the Rugby World Cup 2021 Final match between New Zealand and England at Eden Park on November 12, 2022, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

“How was it New Zealand? How was it?

“I’m just so proud to be a New Zealander right now,” said Tui.

“They said nobody cared about women’s rugby, well guess what? We out here. We’re going nowhere.

“They said we coudn’t do it, they said we wouldn’t and honestly - it took all of us.

“Anybody out there defended an England mob before? It ain’t easy on the last minute baby, but we all did it together. New Zealand was a part of that. I’m so proud to be here right now.

At this stage, Tui had the 42,579-strong Eden Park crowd in the palm of her hand and began to sing Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi, the waiata most New Zealanders learn while at primary school. The Eden Park crowd responded in full voice.

One fan posted on social media: “Men’s Rugby can learn a lot from Ruby Tui..her enthusiasm and originality is f***ing infectuous…legend”

“Rubi Tui is the greatest,” said another.

A third wrote: “Ruby Tui is an international treasure. That woman gives me goosebumps. What an advocate for women in sport

“Above everything, there is a girl clutching Ruby Tui’s book in her hands high above her head, proud to show it to the cameras and to the rest of the crowd. That’s how you grow the game, put women’s rugby on a platform and make it accessible for all and the rest will come,” posted another.

Ruby Tui is a Rugby World Cup champion.



I think everyone’s okay with that, whoever you support. — Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) November 12, 2022

They should put Ruby Tui on the money. Not even just New Zealand money like put her on the ten euro note — Patricia (@_PatriciaV_) November 12, 2022