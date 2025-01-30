Nancy Kerrigan reflects while talking with the media at The Skating Club of Boston. Photo / Getty Images
The close-knit world of figure skating was in mourning today after a passenger jet carrying athletes and coaches, including former Russian world pairs champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, crashed into Washington’s Potomac River.
The plane carrying 64 collided midair with a military helicopter as it was approaching Reagan National Airport in Washington DC on Wednesday evening, plunging into the freezing river.
Several members of the US figure skating community were also passengers, the sport’s national governing body confirmed.
They had been taking part in a training camp for top juniors that was held after the US championships, which took place in Wichita, Kansas, at the weekend.
“I’ve never seen anyone love skating as much as these two and that’s why I think it hurts so much,” Kerrigan said of Han and Lane.
“The kids care. They work really hard to be here ... it’s just such a tragic event.”
It also could mean a lost generation of champion talent.
Four-time US champion Brian Boitano, the 1988 Olympic men’s champion, called the deaths “a huge loss for the sport” and added, “Any time there’s a loss of these talented people like Spencer and Jinna ... it really affects all of us. We’re mourning their loss and we still have more people to find out about.”
Authorities in the US have not confirmed the identities of any of the victims but Russia’s state TASS and RIA news agencies cited anonymous sources as saying that Shishkova and Naumov were on board, as well as Inna Volyanskaya, a former pair skater who competed for the Soviet Union.
“The International Skating Union [ISU] and the global skating community are deeply shocked by the tragic accident,” the sport’s world governing body said in a statement.
“We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board.
“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.
“Figure skating is more than a sport. It’s a close-knit family and we stand together. We remain in close contact with US Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time.”
Shishkova, 52, and Naumov, 55, competed at six world championships between 1991 to 1996, winning gold, silver and bronze medals.
The peak of their career was winning the 1994 pairs title at the world championships in Chiba, Japan.
They dethroned the Canadian title holders Isabelle Brasseur and Lloyd Eisler, who had deprived them of bronze at the 1994 Olympics a few weeks earlier.