Referee Todd Smith talks to Tohu Harris and Demitric Sifakula of the Warriors. Photo / Getty

The boss of the Warriors’ naming rights sponsor has accused NRL referees of cheating against the Warriors.

One NZ chief executive Jason Paris has described decisions against the club as “cheating of the highest order”.

The Warriors lost 18-6 against the Penrith Panthers in Brisbane on Saturday, a defeat in which two of their players were sin-binned.

One NZ is the naming-rights sponsor of the Warriors and Paris, posting on Twitter during the match, aired his frustrations about the referees’ calls.

He wrote: “Are you kidding me? How biased are are the @NRL bunker and referees against the @NZWarriors? Have they got money on them to lose? It’s like we are permanently against 14 on the field and they want us to play with 12.”

Replying to a fan expressing similar sentiments, Paris added: “It’s absolutely outrageous and so incredibly frustrating. Imagine how the team feel - three games in 11 days and then this rubbish. Cheating of the highest order.”

After the match, Warriors coach Andrew Webster hinted at his disappointment with the referees’ performance, joking he would outline his true thoughts if media helped to pay for any fine that could result.

“I’m going to take a hat around and get you guys to pay for my fine,” Webster said. “If you all want to chip in, I’ll give you whatever you want.”

Webster wasn’t happy with Demitric Sifakula being sent to the sin bin for a shove on Nathan Cleary while the Panthers went unpunished for hits that left Dallin Watene-Zelezniak needing a head injury assessment.

“The Demitric one, I feel like his hand is open, like he’s pushing him in the face,” Webster said. “You see Nathan’s face move, but it’s like going to push him and then the next thing he’s in the bin.

“Dallin has got a swollen face and a sore nose. No one has done that on purpose, yet he goes to the HIA and nothing happens. Things like that, I’m not understanding at the moment.”