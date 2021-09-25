Warriors star Reece Walsh arrested in Surfers Paradise

A video published on Tik Tok shows Reece Walsh getting arrested by Queensland police.

Warriors star Reece Walsh was arrested by Queensland Police in Surfers Paradise last night.

Vision of his arrest overnight was captured by onlookers and made its way on to social media.

In a statement to the Courier Mail, a Queensland Police spokesperson said an individual had allegedly failed to comply with a "move on direction".

"About 12.15am this morning police from Surfers Paradise ordered a move on direction to a 19-year-old male," the spokesperson said.

"About 45 minutes later officers observed that male in the same area.

"As a result he was arrested and taken to Surfers Paradise Police Station."

A video on social media platform TikTok appears to show the 19-year-old speaking with police before being placed in handcuffs and led away.

Warriors CEO Cameron George confirmed Reece was arrested following an incident on the Gold Coast last night. He said he had met Walsh this morning and informed the NRL integrity unit. George said that while the matter is under investigation the club would not be making further comment.

Walsh is in line to win the Dally M rookie of the year on Monday night after a brilliant season with the Warriors after joining the club from Brisbane.

The 19-year-old was crowned RLPA rookie of the year last weekend.

-More to come.