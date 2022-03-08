Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Warriors name team for season opener against Dragons

4 minutes to read
Kodi Nikorima of the Warriors and his teammates celebrate after winning a NRL Trial match between the Melbourne Storm and the New Zealand Warriors. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Kodi Nikorima of the Warriors and his teammates celebrate after winning a NRL Trial match between the Melbourne Storm and the New Zealand Warriors. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

The Warriors will field a mostly predictable team to open the NRL season on Saturday against the St George-Illawarra Dragons (7:30pm NZT), though not without a couple of selection gambles.

The biggest sees Chanel Harris-Tavita

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.