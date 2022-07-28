Te Maire Martin talks to Kiwi head coach Michael Maguire. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Kiwis' half Te Maire Martin could be set to become a Warrior.

The 26-year-old is close to agreeing terms with the Auckland club, after several weeks of negotiations.

If it happens, the Herald understands it will be a three year deal, with the possibility of an extra season as an option.

Martin is currently at the Brisbane Broncos, but is a free agent at the end of this season.

The Broncos had indicated they were interested in the four test Kiwi, but that has since cooled with their recruitment of Reece Walsh, with less room to move in their salary cap.

It's believed there have been at least three other NRL clubs expressing interest in Martin, who has impressed in his comeback this season with Brisbane, after several years away from the sport due to medical circumstances.

But the Warriors are favourites for his signature, with the lure of living back in New Zealand a big attraction.

His potential move would add to the club's playmaking options in 2023.

Along with Shaun Johnson and rookie Ronald Volkman, Luke Metcalf is arriving from the Cronulla Sharks.

Chanel Harris-Tavita is taking an indefinite break from the game, while Daejarn Asi is not signed beyond this season, with his future still being discussed.

A move to this side of the Tasman would continue Martin's remarkable sporting comeback, after being away from the game for almost three years with a brain bleed.

Te Maire Martin of New Zealand makes a break during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup match between the New Zealand Kiwis and Scotland. Photo / Getty Images.

He retired at the end of the 2019 season, after being unable to gain clearance to train during the second half of that campaign with the North Queensland Cowboys, with constant, ongoing symptoms, including debilitating migraines and headaches.

Martin headed home to Taharoa, a small village in the King Country.

There was a lot of family time, as well as surfing, fishing and pig hunting, as he trained his dogs to hunt in the wild.

Last year he made tentative steps back into the sport, turning out for the Taharoa Steelers, with some family members.

That led to games with the Waikato Mana in the national competition, where he caught the eye of scouts in a televised representative match against the Wellington Orca.

That was the catalyst for an offer to join the Broncos wider squad on a train and trial deal, before he made his return with Wynnum Manly in the Queensland Cup.

In May there was a first grade call up for the Broncos against the Bulldogs in round seven, his first NRL appearance in 1,092 days, after an injury to Brisbane custodian Tesi Niu.

Since then he has been a big part of the Bronco's 2022 resurgence, contributing to seven wins from his nine appearances.

The feel good story was further enhanced in June, called up by the Kiwis for the first time since 2018 for the test with Mate Ma'a Tonga.

Martin has made 64 NRL appearances (15 tries) since his 2016 debut with the Panthers.

After moving to Townsville, he played 42 games for the Cowboys and was part of their run to the 2017 NRL grand final, scoring their only try.

He has excelled at fullback for the Broncos, revelling in the wide open spaces available in that position. But he is a natural five eighth – albeit preferring an unstructured system – and that is likely to be his best position at any future club.