Sport

Warriors big interview: Chairman Rob Croot on one-off home games, 'millions' in Covid-19 losses and relocation realities

6 minutes to read
Warriors Tohu Harris and Jazz Tevega weighed in on the team's performance as they prepare for their match with the Sea Eagles.

Michael Burgess
By:

Sports writer for NZME

It's been one hell of a year for Warriors chairman Rob Croot. He talked to Michael Burgess about the Warriors current reality.

The Warriors remain hopeful of staging at least one game in New Zealand

