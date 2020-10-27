Waikato and Kihikihi player Carla Hohepa shortlisted for player of decade

Black Ferns Carla Hohepa (left) and Kendra Cocksedge (right) have been shortlisted for Women's Player of the Decade by World Rugby. Photo / Marty Melville / www.photosport.nz

Waikato Farah Palmer Cup and Kihikihi club player Carla Hohepa has been shortlisted for Women's 15s rugby Player of the Decade by World Rugby.

Hohepa, 35, made her test debut for the Black Ferns in 2007.

In 2010 she was awarded the New Zealand Women's Player of the Year as well as the IRB Women's Personality of the Year.

She scored the only try as New Zealand beat hosts England to secure a fourth successive Rugby World Cup crown in 2010 and was again part of the victory in Ireland 2017.

Other Black Ferns nominated are Kendra Cocksedge and Portia Woodman while there are 14 nominations in total from New Zealand across the end of decade categories.

Women's 15s Player of the Decade nominations:

Canada – Magall Harvey

England – Sarah Hunter, Emily Scarratt and Michaela Staniford

France – Jessy Trémoulière

New Zealand – Kendra Cocksedge, Carla Hohepa and Portia Woodman

The final awards will be announced on December 7.

Hohepa has also played for the New Zealand Women's sevens team, New Zealand Touch Blacks, Otago and Waikato.

On Saturday, the Waikato women defeated the Manawatū Cyclones 31-14 at FMG Stadium to go through to the Farah Palmer Cup final against Canterbury.

Hohepa started at centre and made an impressive midfield break to set up one of Waikato's five tries.

Her sister Chyna played at lock.

Both sides are unbeaten in 2020 and Canterbury have won the last three competitions.

The final will take place on Saturday at Christchurch's Rugby Park. Kick off is at 2.05pm.