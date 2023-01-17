‘Very scary’: Sailor injured after New Zealand SailGP boat struck by lightning

F50 struck by lightning in Singapore. Video / SailGP

New Zealand’s SailGP boat is undergoing damage assessments after it was struck by lightning shortly after last week’s SailGP event in Singapore, injuring one sailor.

Lightning was first sighted near the spectator race village, which was promptly evacuated, before hitting the top of the 29 metre F50 mast.

The Kiwi crew were on shore at the time of the strike, picking up the winners’ trophy for the Singapore SailGP.

In the Kiwis’ place, Switzerland driver Sebastien Schneiter, France strategist Manon Audinet and Denmark grinders Luke Payne and Martin Kirketerp were on board helping to transport ‘Amokura’.

Kirketerp, who was touching a shroud at the time, sustained an electric shock and was immediately evacuated for medical assistance.

Schneiter, Audinet and Payne, who were not injured, were evacuated from the F50 and did not return on board until after the storm had passed.

The New Zealand Sail GP team (left) in action in Singapore. Photo / Getty

Kirketerp underwent tests, which all came back clear, and was discharged from hospital after a night under observation.

New Zealand SailGP co-CEO and wing trimmer Blair Tuke said he was thankful no one was seriously harmed by the incident.

“Thankfully the other sailors who were sailing the boat at the time were okay. It’s very scary but the main thing is that everything is okay and all of this [the damage] will be able to be fixed.”

Fellow CEO and team driver Peter Burling added: “Martin is definitely the biggest priority out of this and we’re all pretty pleased that he is okay and is giving us the thumbs up from hospital.”

Schneiter, who was driving the F50 at the time, said they felt “a little shock”.

“The whole boat shut off, the wing exploded at the top and we all felt a little shock - unfortunately Martin had a bigger one.”

Kirketerp will have ongoing check-ups going forward, but doctors are optimistic he has made a full recovery.

Reflecting on the incident, Kirketerp said he felt the lightning strike “go all the way through my arm and into my torso and body – it felt like static”.

Kirketerp said the charge “declined within a few seconds” and he felt like his body was “under control again”.

“I could walk and I felt clear in my head, but I was also very stunned,” he said. “Even as I was getting onto the chase boat, I was feeling so much better and getting the feeling back in my hand.

“I wanted to go back and celebrate our team’s best result ever – but the doctors said no way.”

He says he is now “feeling good” with a “little bit of soreness here and there”.

“If I didn’t know what had happened to me, I’d say I was physically ready for anything.”

Attention now turns to the condition of Amokura, which suffered a “lot of damage”, according to Tech Team director Brad Marsh, with “all electrical systems going down”.

Assessments are underway but the extent of the damage remains unknown and the Tech Team could face a race against time to get the boat repaired for the Australia Sail Grand Prix on February 18-19.

“Of course we’ve been through similar situations in the past and have had to be very creative to get a boat back on the racetrack, but every effort will be made to make sure New Zealand can be there in Sydney,” Marsh said.