New Zealand celebrate after winning the Singapore SailGP event. Photo / Getty

Of their three event wins this season, this weekend’s conquest in Singapore might be the best yet for the New Zealand SailGP team.

The team came into the event with a four-point deficit before racing had begun, as well as losing two points on the overall leaderboard, after a crash in practice, then a lack of wind on opening day saw the event reduced from five fleet races to four – limiting their opportunities to recover those lost points.

But the Kiwis weren’t fazed. On Saturday, they put themselves in a position to at least contest a place in the final. On Sunday, they went on with the job.

While there was an improvement in conditions on that of Saturday, seeing the teams race with six onboard rather than four, the crews still went into the contest equipped with their light wind sail. By the event final, the wind had picked up significantly, and Peter Burling drove a perfect race, guiding the Kiwis to an impressive win in changing conditions over Denmark and Australia.

It was the end of a perfect day for the New Zealanders, who were one of six teams still in the hunt for a spot in the podium race with the two final fleet races ahead of them.

Some aggressive sailing from Burling – something he is becoming known for in the circuit - was key in the first fleet race of the day for the Kiwis, after they were forced to veer away from the favoured side of the course by a good move from the French.

The move didn’t cost the Kiwis too much, though it did open the door for the Swiss team to move into the lead. The Kiwis couldn’t catch them, finishing second to move into a podium spot.

The final fleet race was all about holding that position. Again, there were several teams still in the hunt for a spot in the three-boat shootout in the final.

The wind continued to build as the day went on and it was the three at the top of the leaderboard, New Zealand, Australia and Denmark, and Switzerland who got the best out of the starting gate.

It quickly became a case of whether the leading trio could hold their nerve and fend off the Swiss, who needed to finish two spots ahead of either Australia or New Zealand to make the podium race.

It wasn’t a race big on overtaking at the front of the pack, but the Kiwis kept it interesting with a big tactical decision when they split the course at the end of the fourth leg – the only team to do so - with the Swiss ahead of them and Australia breathing down their neck.

While the decision didn’t cost them, it also didn’t see them improve their position as they hung on for third.

In winning the event, the Kiwis further their chances at featuring in the $1m shootout in San Francisco in May – where the top three teams on the overall leaderboard race in the grand final.

The team sit second behind the Australians with three events to go; Sydney (February), Christchurch (March) and San Francisco (May).