Editorial: New Zealand celebrates 100 years of netball, a journey of triumph and challenge

The Southern Steel's Jeante Strydom (right) and Te Paea Selby-Rickit of the Mainland Tactix tussle for the ball in an ANZ Premiership match. Photo / Photosport

EDITORIAL

In the epic saga of New Zealand’s sporting history, there’s a landmark that stands taller than the rest – a milestone that speaks volumes about Kiwis’ spirit, resilience, and unity.

Yesterday marked a century of netball in New Zealand and its journey is one that is as rich in triumphs as it is in challenges, a journey that has woven its way into the fabric of our cultural identity and sporting heritage.

From its humble beginnings in 1924, when a group of visionary women came together to form the New Zealand Basket Ball Association (later known as Netball New Zealand), to the present day, where we stand as the first national netball body in the world to reach the 100-year milestone, our sport has undergone a remarkable evolution. It’s a journey that has seen us transition from grass fields to state-of-the-art courts, from gym frocks to professional uniforms, and from volunteerism to semi-professionalism.

At the heart of this journey are the countless individuals who have dedicated themselves to the growth and success of netball in our country. We salute the pioneers, the trailblazers and the unsung heroes who have toiled tirelessly behind the scenes to nurture talent, build communities, and promote the values of teamwork, sportsmanship, and inclusivity. Among them stands Dame Lois Muir, the godmother of New Zealand netball, whose leadership and coaching prowess guided the Silver Ferns to unprecedented heights, including a world title in 1987. Her legacy reminds us of the power of vision, dedication and belief in oneself and one’s team.

But as we celebrate our achievements, we must also acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead. In an ever-changing landscape of sports administration, funding constraints and societal expectations, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure the continued growth and sustainability of netball in New Zealand. We must confront issues of accessibility, diversity and gender equality head-on, striving to create pathways for participation and leadership for all, regardless of background or circumstance.

The success of netball in New Zealand has always been built on the foundation of grassroots engagement and community involvement. It is here, in the local associations and schoolyards across the country, that the future stars of our sport are born and nurtured. We must continue to invest in these grassroots but also be careful not to push players away.

Last year, the Herald published a report on the darker corners of the game, revealing a landscape fraught with toxicity at the school level. The candid confessions from the courtside painted a grim picture – a domain devoid of core values, overrun by adults with inflated egos and dubious ethics and elite players tainted by an unsettling sense of entitlement.

The tales of parental misconduct serve as cautionary beacons, illuminating the pitfalls that threaten to undermine the integrity of our sport. From unruly outbursts aimed at officials to coaches who offer more criticism than guidance, the spectre of adult misbehaviour looms large, casting a pall over the innocence of youth competition.

As we celebrate a century of netball in New Zealand, we should strive to cultivate an environment where sportsmanship and respect are paramount. In the end, we can measure success in the trophies we lift, but a greater measure is in the values we uphold and the legacy we leave for future generations.