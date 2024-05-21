Bev and Ken Kelso (left) pictured with Philip Brown. Photo / Trish Dunell

Trainers Ken and Bev Kelso have raced two outstanding daughters of Proisir in the colours of Philip and Catherine Brown, and on Wednesday they are hoping they can unveil another at Taupō.

The Browns have struck gold in the last few years with Group One winners Levante and Legarto, and they are hoping Levakia can reach the same lofty heights.

The couple purchased her out of Curraghmore’s 2023 New Zealand Bloodstock Online Yearling Sale draft for $105,000 under their Ancroft Stud banner, and Ken and Bev Kelso have been pleased with what they have seen from the filly so far.

“It is the same syndicate as Legarto,” Ken Kelso said. “We bought her as a yearling online for $105,000 and she has developed into quite a nice filly.”

Levakia was runner-up in her 850m trial at Te Awamutu last month and is set to make her debut in the Dylan Johnson Bloodstock (1100m) at Taupo on Wednesday, however, with the Taupō track rated a Heavy9 on Tuesday morning, and more rain forecast, she could be saved for another day.

“She has shown ability at home and I thought it was a nice trial at Te Awamutu,” Kelso said. “We were going to give her another trial, but when they brought along this 2-year-old race at Taupō we decided to roll the dice. But now with the weather, a question mark on the track, and probably drawn in the wrong place in one, I am not 100 percent sure we are going.”

Levakia will likely head for a spell shortly in preparation for her 3-year-old season.

“We will probably give her a little break after this because the tracks are only going to get worse over the next couple of months,” Kelso said.

Meanwhile, a number of the stable’s stars have start to return to work in preparation for their spring preparations.

“We are pretty quiet, this will probably be the only runner until the end of the season,” Kelso said.

“A lot of the better ones are starting to trickle back in. Legarto and My Annie Belle came back in yesterday, Alabama Lass is back in work, but Jolted will have a little bit longer because she went out a little bit later.

“We will just see how the weather goes, but Legarto will probably kick off at Hawke’s Bay and Alabama Lass will hopefully be set for the Gold Trail Stakes (Gr.3, 1200m).

“We will get through early spring racing here and then decide (on the remainder of their preparations).”