US athlete Lindsay Flach competes in trials at 18 weeks pregnant

A US athlete has competed in national Olympic trials while 18 weeks pregnant.
Lindsay Flach took on her rivals in one of the toughest events, the heptathalon, while sporting a prominent baby bump.
She announced over the weekend that she had been keeping a "secret".
"The secret is no secret anymore," she wrote on Instagram.
"Every story has an end but in life every end is a new beginning."
Flach, 31, has previously tried out for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.
The heptathalon sees athletes compete is seven different disciplines: the 800-metre run, 100-metre hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-metre sprint, javelin throw and long jump.
Flach took part in all seven events, intentionally finishing 100 metres of the 800-metre run and eventually placing 15th out of 18 competitors.
The trials took place in the middle of a record-breaking heatwave currently hitting the Pacific Northwest of the United States, seeing temperatures rocket and forcing officials to delay competition until the evening.
Flach's supporters praised her for being a "great role model," a "badass" and a "hero".
"I got emotional and cried watching you compete," wrote one fan on Instagram.
"So happy to see an expecting mother compete at such an elite level! What a story to tell your baby."