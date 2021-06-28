Tokyo Olympics 2021: Prices headline New Zealand eventing team

Tim and Jonelle Price walk the course for the SAP Cup in 2019. Libby Law Photography/Photosport

The wife and husband team of Jonelle and Tim Price have been selected, as expected, to represent New Zealand in eventing at the Tokyo Olympics - their second competing together.

The couple, who sit at second and seventh respectively in the rankings, are joined by Games debutant Jesse Campbell. Bundy Philpott is the travelling reserve.

The Prices enter the Games in solid form. The pair have, between them, been on the podiums of the Northern Hemisphere's top 5* events, including Badminton, Burghley, Kentucky, Pau and Luhmuhlen.

Meanwhile, Campbell, who grew up being inspired by New Zealand's eventing superstars, says it has been a lifetime goal to go to the Olympic Games.



"The New Zealand eventing team has an incredible legacy and it is really exciting to be adding my own chapter to it," he said. "I really hope I can do it proud."

Jonelle was the reserve for Athens (2004) and rode at London (2012), where the team won bronze, with both she and Tim on the team for Rio (2016) – the first time a couple represented New Zealand in eventing at the Olympic Games.

Jonelle is excited to be named aboard Grovine de Reve, a horse which has continued to impress.



"Grovine de Reve has gone from strength to strength in the time we have had him," she said.

"It doesn't always work out that you have a horse whose age and stage truly aligns with a championship, but I really believe it does for this guy. The postponement probably worked in his favour."

The combination had recorded two 5* runs, consolidating his form at the highest level.

Tim Price is "thrilled" to be included in the team and also feels his mount is in good form.

"Vitali is just the right sort of horse for this kind of competition – athletic, fast and honest. He has been beautifully produced by Jock Paget and later by James Avery so is a real Kiwi community horse," said Tim.