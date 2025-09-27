Light heavyweight Navajo Stirling is also on the card, looking for his third-straight UFC win against Brazil’s Rodolfo Bellato. Stirling has been impressive in his first two fights with the promotion, but goes into Perth hunting his first finish at the top level.

New Zealand-based Australian duo Cameron Rowston and Brando Peričić, who train alongside Stirling and Ulberg at City Kickboxing in Auckland, will also be on the card as they both make their UFC debuts.

Of the 12 bouts on the card, all but one involve an athlete from either Australia or New Zealand. Brisbane-based Kiwi heavyweight Justin Tafa was also scheduled to fight on the card but withdrew due to illness.

The action gets under way at midday (NZT) on ESPN 2, Sky Sport Now and UFC Fight Pass.

Tale of the tape

Ulberg | Reyes

Age: 34 | 35

Reach: 196cm | 196cm

Height: 193cm | 193cm

Record: 13-1 | 15-4

Stirling | Bellato

Age: 27 | 29

Reach: 201cm | 192cm

Height: 193cm | 191cm

Record: 7-0 | 12-2-1

Montague | Carolina

Age: 31 | 32

Reach: 174cm | 175cm

Height: 175cm | 168cm

Record: 6-0 | 11-4

What they said

Ulberg on if beating Reyes will be enough for a title shot: “Dominick Reyes is a dangerous man, and I think everyone in the division knows that. So, a win over Dominick Reyes will definitely warrant it.”

Montague on being the first Kiwi woman to fight in the UFC: “That’s a beautiful privilege, right? Like, for me to have that label is something that isn’t just given randomly. I’ve earned that spot and now is the cool thing to actually do something with that, right?”

Stirling on his UFC rise: “It’s just another step on my pathway to greatness, path to gold. I want to be a champion and I’ve got to smash everybody to get there. This is just another step.”

