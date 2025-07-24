Advertisement
UFC Abu Dhabi: Robert Whittaker welcomes Reinier de Ridder bout as he eyes one more title run

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Robert Whittaker returns to action in Abu Dhabi this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Robert Whittaker isn’t shy of the fact his mixed martial arts career has more yesterdays than it does tomorrows at this point.

Since 2009, he has been competing in the sport professionally and since 2012, he has been plying his trade at the highest level with the UFC.

