In the third, Smith was clearly fatigued and Tau took over. He ramped up the volume and hit Smith with plenty of good shots, but the American wore them well and was able to see the round out.

With two clear rounds in the fight, it came down the second in the eyes of the judges; all three scoring it in favour of Smith.

While it’s a setback for Tau, UFC president Dana White said he was open to giving him another shot down the road.

“I would never say no,” White said in the post-event press conference.

“He, in the first round, [did] a lot of showboating and goofing around, and he was getting picked apart. Then he came back dead serious in the second round and turned it into an absolute war.

“Most of these guys, if they keep winning and doing their thing, they find their way back here. The only thing with him is he’s 31 years old.”

White often notes he usually isn’t looking to sign prospects who have hit 30 unless, but a particularly impressive performance can swing things in the athletes’ favour.

While Tau is on the UFC’s radar, he will likely have to continue building his skillset on the local scene in his bid to earn another opportunity – be it through the Contender Series or stepping in as a short-notice replacement.

The result saw City Kickboxing-trained athletes go 1-2 on the Contender Series this year. Navajo Stirling earned a contract last week after a second-round knockout win, while Cam Rowston fell to a unanimous decision loss earlier in the season.

