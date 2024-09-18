Aaron Tau’s quest for a UFC contract goes on.
In his headline bout on Dana White’s Contender Series on Wednesday, the Kiwi bantamweight suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career as he was on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against American Elijah Smith.
Tau grinned his way through the opening round but made a slow start as Smith fought well behind his reach advantage. Tau struggled to find a way inside, and Smith mixed his wrestling in well to take his Kiwi adversary down twice in the opening five minutes, though wasn’t able to hold Tau down for long.
Down a round on the scorecards, Tau made a stronger start to the second. He walked forward behind a tight guard in order to close the distance, beginning to have more success with his striking and showing his defensive grappling.
Things looked bad for Tau toward the back end of the second round when Smith appeared to have an anaconda choke locked in, but Tau didn’t panic and worked his way back to his feet to close out the closest round of the fight.