When Dan Hooker watches back his early fights in the UFC, one word comes to mind.
“Dumbass,” Hooker grinned.
“I watch some old fights and think about how crap I actually was; I would wipe the floor with myself.”
Securing his place in the world’s leading mixed martial arts promotion in 2014 in the UFC’s debut in Auckland – the then-featherweight winning by first-round knockout – it’s been a case of sink or swim for The Hangman.
Over the past decade, Hooker has fought to a 13-8 record in the UFC – 10-5 since moving up to lightweight in 2017 – with nine of those 13 wins coming by stoppage.
Gamrot (24-2; 7-2 UFC) provides Hooker a pathway back into title contention, with the Kiwi currently ranked No 11 but having been as high as No 6.
That will require Hooker to prevent Gamrot’s proven ability to win fights through his grappling pressure. Speaking to the Herald this month, Hooker referred to Gamrot’s style as a “cheat code”, with the Polish star “fighting without actually fighting”.
It’s a challenge Hooker looks forward to taking on.
“I love it. I love that sexy little number he’s got next to his name,” Hooker said.
“It’s been a pest of a training camp, really. Just everyone diving at your legs for the past six weeks. I can’t say it’s the most fun I’ve ever had, but getting hit in the head a lot less is not bad.”
The bout comes after Hooker extended his time with the UFC for a further five fights; a contract that will take him to at least 27 appearances on the biggest stage in the sport.
It’s a position Hooker suggested he might not have reached had his 24-year-old self been trying to make it in today’s environment.
“I feel like the level has definitely changed from what it was,” he said.
“Even the guys from our gym coming through into the Contender Series like Cam Rowston, Navajo Stirling, Aaron Tau. These boys are completely well-rounded fighters. You have to come into the UFC now ready to compete with the elite of the division and you have to be incredibly well-rounded, or it’s a waste of time coming in altogether.