As he prepared to clash with No 5-ranked lightweight Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 in Perth on Sunday, Hooker reflected on how far he had come in his career so far.

“I was a forward-pressure fighter who would just wear you out and fight you on the inside – which is the dumbest move humanly possible as a six-foot [1.8m] tall lightweight,” he said.

“I’ve constantly been working on things and I feel like everything’s just coming together now where I can showcase a finished product.

“I feel like I just got good in the last year.”

Dan Hooker is on a two-fight winning streak. Photo / Chris Unger, Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Gamrot (24-2; 7-2 UFC) provides Hooker a pathway back into title contention, with the Kiwi currently ranked No 11 but having been as high as No 6.

That will require Hooker to prevent Gamrot’s proven ability to win fights through his grappling pressure. Speaking to the Herald this month, Hooker referred to Gamrot’s style as a “cheat code”, with the Polish star “fighting without actually fighting”.

It’s a challenge Hooker looks forward to taking on.

“I love it. I love that sexy little number he’s got next to his name,” Hooker said.

“It’s been a pest of a training camp, really. Just everyone diving at your legs for the past six weeks. I can’t say it’s the most fun I’ve ever had, but getting hit in the head a lot less is not bad.”

The bout comes after Hooker extended his time with the UFC for a further five fights; a contract that will take him to at least 27 appearances on the biggest stage in the sport.

It’s a position Hooker suggested he might not have reached had his 24-year-old self been trying to make it in today’s environment.

“I feel like the level has definitely changed from what it was,” he said.

“Even the guys from our gym coming through into the Contender Series like Cam Rowston, Navajo Stirling, Aaron Tau. These boys are completely well-rounded fighters. You have to come into the UFC now ready to compete with the elite of the division and you have to be incredibly well-rounded, or it’s a waste of time coming in altogether.

Dan Hooker (right) trains with Aaron Tau at Auckland's City Kickboxing. Tau is scheduled to fight for a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series next month. Photo / Dean Purcell

“I came in 10 years ago as just a forward-pressure striker. You wouldn’t even get into the UFC now. The level in the last 10 years has grown exponentially.”

Having to develop at such a level has been a winding road for him, with plenty of bumps along the way.

Debuting at featherweight, Hooker fought to a 3-3 record in the weight class before moving up a division.

The move to lightweight saw him go on a 7-1 run which earned him a ranking inside the division’s top 10.

The Covid-19 period was unkind to Hooker, though. He had a 1-4 record between June 2020 and March 2022, but has since turned that around with a two-fight winning streak.

“You didn’t come this far to come this far,” Hooker said of his career to date.

“Are you going to pull the handbrake up now? Nah, we’re going till the wheels fall off.”

UFC 305

RAC Arena, Perth. Sunday, August 18.

Main card (from 2pm on Sky Arena and Sky Sport Now)

Main event: Dricus du Plessis [c] vs Israel Adesanya [2] for the UFC middleweight title

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France [4] vs Steve Erceg [7]

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot [5] vs Dan Hooker [11]

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa [10] vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik [12]

Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs Carlos Prates

Prelims (from 12pm on ESPN, Sky Open, Sky Sport Now UFC Fight Pass)

Heavyweight: Junior Tafa vs Valter Walker

Featherweight: Josh Culibao vs Ricardo Ramos

Flyweight: Casey O’Neill [15] vs Luana Santos

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs Herbert Burns

Early Prelims (from 10.30am on UFC Fight Pass)

Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs Alex Reyes

Welterweight: Song Kenan vs Ricky Glenn

Flyweight: Stewart Nicoll vs Jesus Aguilar

