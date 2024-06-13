Things have fallen into place perfectly for Carlos Ulberg.

Last month, the Kiwi UFC fighter stamped his place in the light heavyweight division’s top 15 with a 12 second knockout win over Alonzo Menifield – the third fastest in UFC light heavyweight history. The win also extended his winning streak to six fights, which is the longest active winning streak in the division.

Getting the job done quickly meant Ulberg was ready to step up should a short-notice opportunity present itself.

That manifested in a co-main event spot at UFC 303 against former champion Jamahal Hill at the end of this month – an event headlined by Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon.

It’s an opportunity that coach Eugene Bareman believes will skyrocket the 33-year-old into title contention should he have his hand raised.

“I know in the sport that your career at the top can be cruising at a fairly mundane pace and then all of a sudden within a few weeks and a couple of decisions at the top, your whole path of your career and whole path of your life can change.

“That is essentially what’s happening to Carlos right now,” Bareman told the Herald.

“And I’ve seen it before. I’ve seen it with Volk [Alexander Volkanovski], I’ve seen it with Israel [Adesanya], I’ve seen it with Kai [Kara-France], and everybody else.

“It’s just one or two decisions, one or two paths that you get put on and boom, the whole trajectory of your life and your career change.”

Hill, 33, poses the biggest test of Ulberg’s career to date. Winning the title in early 2023 before vacating it due to injury, Hill comes into the fight off an unsuccessful title challenge against Alex Pereira in April.

He currently holds the No 3 ranking in the division, with a 12-2 professional record – seven wins by knockout and five by decision.

Carlos Ulberg will return to the octagon against Jamahal Hill at UFC 303. Photo / Dean Purcell

“[Carlos] wins this, he’s putting himself right in title contention this year. This year. And if he wins in emphatic fashion, he’s putting himself right at the top for a title shot this year.

“This is what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to have this belief.

“Imagine and think, for just a second, that Carlos is another champion coming out of New Zealand, coming out of the gym. That’s what we focus on, and that’s our goal.”

Ulberg has already been a name on the rise in the UFC over the past few years. When he was signed by the promotion, he was happy to admit he was still learning as a mixed martial artist after forging a decorated kickboxing career.

While he was unsuccessful in his promotional debut in March 2021 – falling to a second-round TKO loss in a fight of the night bout – he took the lessons from that fight and of the six fights that have followed, he was won five by stoppage (four knockouts; one submission) with four of those in the first round.

Early in 2024, Bareman told the Herald that this had to be the year for 33-year-old Ulberg to announce himself as one of the division’s top fighters with an eye towards getting into title contention.

Given Ulberg didn’t fight this year before his May win over Menifield, Bareman admitted things have happened a bit faster than expected.

“I targeted the end of the year, early next year, so it came a little bit abruptly for me, but I just know he’s ready. I just know he’s ready.

“So, if it’s come this early off the back of a camp he’s already done, off a quick one where he took no damage, I think it’s the perfect storm brewing, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.