Vake’s death rocked Bareman, the members of the gym and its wider community, and the group was strong in its intention of trying to do something about it.

Former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is an ambassador for the Trust and said the City Kickboxing team had never been the same since Vake’s death.

“Fau’s death is a reminder of the tragic consequences of street violence. We can’t continue to allow this to happen,” he said.

In June 2020, Northland National MP Matt King’s private members bill to send offenders of coward punches to prison for up to 20 years. It followed the lead of Australia, where one-punch laws carry hefty penalties in the event of death.

In New South Wales, such an offence comes with a minimum sentence of eight years in prison. In Queensland, a maximum penalty of life imprisonment is applicable, while in Victoria, the Sentencing Act 1999 outlines the court must impose a term of imprisonment and a minimum non-parole period of not less than 10 years, unless it finds that a special reason exists, for such a strike.

However, King’s bill was voted down at its first reading - on the wrong side of a 63-57 vote - with Labour, NZ First and the Green Party MPs all against.

Less than 12 months later, in May 2022, Vake and his brother James were attacked by a group of four men outside a bar on Symonds St. Prosecutors repeatedly pointed out the Vake brothers did not throw any punches themselves and were not the aggressors.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald noted a blow caused Vake to fall to the ground, where he subsequently hit his head, causing a brain bleed that led to his death in hospital nine days later. The man who landed the blow was sentenced to two years and nine months for manslaughter; the judge noting Vake had no opportunity to avoid the punch and that the offender was not threatened by Vake. Others involved in the attack on the brothers were sentenced to home detention.

There have been several other instances of coward punches leaving victims with serious injuries in recent years. In March 2022, a man was left on the pavement in Nelson with a fractured skull and a brain aneurysm after he was the victim of a coward’s punch while he was attempting to break up a fight.

In October 2022, a man ended up on life support after being struck outside a Christchurch bar.

Bareman said he founded the trust to promote awareness of the consequences of one-punch and coward punch attacks, as well as other forms of social violence against victims and their families.

“A coward’s punch leaves no opportunity for a victim to defend themselves, and this has devastating consequences – in some cases, lifelong disabilities or even death.

“It is an abhorrent crime and needs to be stopped immediately.”

