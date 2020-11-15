Tri Nations rugby: Three All Blacks to return home early after defeat to Argentina

Ofa Tuungafasi. Photo / Photosport

Three players who weren't part of the All Blacks' defeat to Argentina on Sydney will return home.

Prop Ofa Tuungafasi, who was suspended for three matches after the Brisbane test, together with loose forward Du'Plessis Kirifi and midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen, who both joined the All Blacks squad as replacement players, will return home today.

"Because of the unique challenges of the tournament, with a number of test matches over consecutive weeks and the ever-changing world of Covid-19 quarantining, we brought a bigger squad than normal to Australia," All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said.

"But we had always intended to send a few players back at this stage of the tournament, based on whether or not we had injuries."

"The advantage for the three players heading home is that they will get an extra two weeks of pre-season training and return to their Super Rugby clubs early. It also means we aren't compromising our own preparation in the build-up for what will be a very important final test of the year for us."

The All Blacks have one test remaining on the Tri Nations schedule, against Argentina in Newcastle on November 28.

New Zealand lead the Tri Nations standings with six points but Argentina and Australia only trail by two points and games in hand.