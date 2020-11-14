All Blacks v Argentina: How world media reacted to New Zealand's loss to Pumas

Argentina pulled off one of the great test rugby upsets, stunning the All Blacks for the first time 25-15.

Here's how the world reacted.

Upset for the Ages

"There won't be a rugby fan in the world - at least outside of New Zealand - who didn't get a kick out of seeing Argentina's historic victory over the All Blacks at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday," The Daily Telegraph's match report said, with the website saying that every rugby fan - 'well, maybe not the Kiwis" - would be smiling.

"The only thing better than the spontaneous celebrations of the Pumas when the final whistle blew was the glum look on the faces of the All Blacks.

"The Kiwis were spared the usual vitriol that follows their rare losses when they were narrowly beaten by the Wallabies last weekend - mainly because they had already wrapped up the Bledisloe Cup and fielded a weakened line-up.

"But the side that lost to the Pumas was arguably New Zealand's best so the recriminations will be severe this time."

"After 402 days without featuring in any international rugby, Argentina have beaten the All Blacks for the first time ever to secure the country's greatest Test victory of all time," the Sydney Morning Herald's Tom Decent wrote.

The stunning 25-15 boilover will live long in the memory of those at Bankwest Stadium and Argentinians all over the world as Ian Foster's All Blacks were humiliated in a manner rarely seen, orchestrated by Mario Ledesma and Michael Cheika."

Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez. Photo / Photosport

Sport24 in South Africa described the Pumas' victory as "stunning", while Australia's news.com.au said the All Blacks have been "sentenced to a nine-year meltdown".

Headlines don't come much better

Today's Herald on Sunday front page. Photo / File.

'One of the biggest upsets'

The UK's Daily Mail described Argentina's win as "one of the biggest upsets in test rugby history".

"The Argentinians were given almost no chance of registering their maiden victory over the All Blacks in their tournament opener after being kept off the pitch for almost the entire season by the global health crisis."

"I honestly thought they would run out of juice"

All Blacks legend John Kirwan was quick to speak out about the loss, saying he was left "shocked".

"I honestly thought they would run out of juice. Have we ever seen anything like this? They completely outplayed us all across the field. Our discipline in the first half was just silly. This was the most amazing, courageous performance I've seen in a long, long time," he said.

"The Pumas were far hungrier and they will go down in history... there will be a party for a week.

"The decisive moment was Rieko [Ioane]'s knock on [in the final 10 minutes, with the All Blacks on the attack]. I thought we could have still won it till then.

"England showed the blueprint to beating the All Blacks in the World Cup. Get off your [defensive] line, make you tackles, put them under pressure. We saw that last week [in the defeat to Wallabies in Brisbane] and we saw it tonight. If you do that, the All Blacks have no backup plan.

"Am I dreaming - cause I just heard someone [Foster] say they played with more passion, more want. That's usually what they say about us.

"Discipline... you can't do that stuff. Coles slapped that guy in the face. Rieko dropped the ball."

Patrick Tuipulotu and Jack Goodhue of the All Blacks tackle Argentina's Pablo Matera. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, Honey Hireme-Smiler on the influence of former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, who is now an assistant with Pumas:

"You could see Michael Cheika's influence in the defeat. The Pumas' line-speed was brutal and their defence worked."

Social Media reacts

Royal Commission about to be launched in NZ.

The @AllBlacks have just lost 2 in a row...

This time to @lospumas 😳😳😳 #NZLvARG — Ben Davis (@BenDavis74) November 14, 2020

Hook every NZ media melt down piece straight into my veins #NZLvARG — Sam Phillips (@samphillips06) November 14, 2020

They’ll be going into meltdown in New Zealand right now #NZLvARG — Cameron Mee (@cameron_mee1) November 14, 2020

Pumas' result removes the notion that you need stacks of top quality test matches to get up to speed.



Dont play for months.



Just play a couple of friendlies.



Then roll up and beat the All Blacks. — Paul Williams (@thepaulwilliams) November 14, 2020

The cohesion of this Argentina team - having not played together for a year - has been really brilliant. — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) November 14, 2020

Seeing Argentinians cry after winning at rugby make me sad that in New Zealand it only happens when we lose. — Matt Nippert (@MattNippert) November 14, 2020

That's the uplifting rugby story of a tumultuous 2020. Argentina hadn't played for a year, rock up and beat the All Blacks for the first time ever. You gotta love sport. — Owain Jones (@OwainJTJones) November 14, 2020

'Horribly vulnerable and highly beatable'

NZME's Gregor Paul didn't hold back in last night's premium column..

"Argentina have made history and the All Blacks have the sort of problems that suggest they are horribly vulnerable and highly beatable. It wasn't that they lost to the Pumas, it was that they never really got anywhere near them.

"The All Blacks had nothing. Really nothing and rarely in the last 10 years, maybe even in the last 20, have they played with such a sense of being rattled and so badly outclassed."