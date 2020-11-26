Tri Nations Rugby: Sam Cane reacts to backlash of comments regarding All Blacks fans

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has admitted he was "a wee bit" surprised by the backlash he received after comments he made about fans following the side's loss to Argentina a fortnight ago.

Plenty was made of Cane saying some fans were "brutal" and "might like to think they know a lot about the game of rugby but really they don't" in an interview with Sky Sport's The Breakdown; with fans and media pouncing on the comments made.

Speaking on Friday morning ahead of the All Blacks' rematch against the Pumas on Saturday, Cane said that sort of response is a risk of his approach to interviews.

"I've always spoken my mind and been reasonably honest, I hope most people will appreciate that," Cane said. "It'd be easier to just do these interviews and play a pretty straight bat opposed to generic answers, but I suppose every now and then being honest may create some headlines.

"I was pretty happy with the whole interview as itself. If the whole interview is viewed it probably puts it into context."

All Blacks captain Sam Cane. Photo / Photosport

He wasn't the only member of the All Blacks to address the backlash, with Ian Foster sharing his thoughts with Newstalk ZB's Martin Devlin last weekend.

Foster said he might not have agreed with the comments, he's happy for his captain to share his thoughts.

"When it comes to him expressing himself, I would like to think the New Zealand public know that their captain is going to say what he thinks. That's what he does," Foster said.

"Do I agree with what he said? Not really, and I know - talking to Sam he knows it too - that our fans are lovely."