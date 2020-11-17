Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Tri-Nations rugby: Liam Napier - The five areas of improvement All Blacks need ahead of Argentina rematch

5 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith gives his reaction after the historic loss to Argentina. Video / All Blacks / Sky TV
Liam Napier
By:

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

With Kiwi rugby fans still smarting after the All Blacks' historic defeat to the Pumas at the weekend (and a second successive loss for the first time in more than nine years), Liam Napier looks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.