Tri Nations rugby: Finding peace off the field - how All Blacks are dealing with adversity

Shaking off the mental burden attached to successive defeats is an imperative step as the All Blacks attempt to strike the right balance in mitotically building towards rectifying business in their final test of the year.

The All Blacks haven't had to glance far to get a sense of New Zealand's frustrations following losses to the Wallabies in Brisbane and the first defeat to the Pumas in Sydney last weekend.

Flick on their phones, and they have been inundated with criticism. For the team at least, the time has now come to park individual and collective regret and focus all energies on how to extract revenge on the Pumas next week.

"There's disappointment but we have to move forward and find solutions. We can't let that burden of disappointment hang over us like a black cloud or we're really going to struggle," All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree said.

"This team is very honest – the players, leaders. Everyone is hurting and we're really keen to go out and fix what we need to do.

"It has been an intense six or seven weeks we've been with the group. We're still trying to work hard on our game but there's some time off at the end of this week to catch a breath.

"This test match coming up means a lot to everyone. The boys have had a really difficult 2020 and we want to finish on a high and get back home to our families so it's a massive eight or nine days ahead of us.

A frustrated Sam Cane of the All Blacks during the Tri-Nations round 3 rugby match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina Pumas. Photo / Getty Images.

"We're one big family over here – there's no personal family visiting– so we have to stick tight as a group and we're seeing that amongst the boys."

As for the Pumas, who take on the Wallabies this weekend, the All Blacks will be keen observers as they seek to make amends.

"There will be some similarities in what they do but it will be interesting to see if they can back it up from an emotional point of view. They were physical and worked really hard right through that whole game."

While the main focus on the training paddock this week has been plotting how to break down the brick blue and white wall that proved near impenetrable, Ardie Savea offered an insight into the off-field aspects which he believes are equally important.

These include taking time to check in on team-mates' wellbeing. Successive losses for the first time in nine years has sparked an outcry around the team's rapid regression since their record victory over the Wallabies.

Having been here before, Savea knows the importance of embracing support to cope with the intense scrutiny.

"We're in a high performance sport and it's fair enough we get judged on our performance, on winning or losing. That's just part of the game," the 27-year-old said.

"The new generation coming through is learning we have to be mentally strong and have good support networks whether it's the brothers or families at home so we can fall back on them when times are tough. The last week has been pretty tough. We've got guys that are 20, 21, 22-years-old dealing with the pressures that comes with professional sport.

"I can't remember when we were 20 whether we could deal with that criticism, deal with that feedback, I don't know if we could."

Taking time away from the consuming rugby bubble to play cards, connect with others over coffee and talk about faith in some cases helps alleviate the mental toll.

Sam Cane of the All Blacks looks on during the 2020 Tri-Nations rugby match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Argentina Los Pumas. Photo / Getty Images.

"We're trying to create pillars, that support network, that family feel so if there's anyone going through anything or getting hateful comments or comments that really affect them they can come to us and talk about it and share with guys who have been through that and how they've coped with it which is huge.

"It's something that's really underestimated in our game at the moment is that mental side and that pressure of dealing with that especially with the young guys coming through.

"We're still trying to figure it out. We don't have all the answers. At the moment as a leader I'm trying to lead in that space with others so we feel comfortable talking to each other. If we're okay off the field, hopefully that can shine on the field."