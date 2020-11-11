Tri Nations rugby: All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi banned for three weeks

All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi has been banned for three weeks following his red card in last weekend's defeat to Australia in Brisbane.

A Sanzaar judicial hearing found Tuungafasi guilty of contravening Law 9.13, which states "A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously", after Tuungafasi made high contact with Wallabies winger Tom Wright in the first half of the Bledisloe Cup finale on Saturday.

He will miss the All Blacks' final two Tri Nations games against Argentina, and a pre-season game for the Blues.

Ofa Tuungafasi. Photo / Photosport

The judicial committee deemed Tuungafasi's high tackle merited a mid-range entry point of a six-week ban, due to the act being deemed to be foul play involving contact with the head.

However, Tuungafasi's early guilty plea and clean judicial record saw his ban reduced by 50 per cent.

The prop's suspension ends before the Blues' Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against Hurricanes on February 27.