Tri Nations rugby: All Blacks make changes to team for Argentina rematch

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has made three changes to his starting side to face Argentina in their crucial Tri Nations clash in Newcastle, handing rookie Akira Ioane his second test start of his career.

Ioane will start in the number six jersey in place of Shannon Frizzell after his test debut against Australia in Brisbane was cut short.

The matchday 23 also sees prop Nepo Laulala come into the starting front row, with Tyrel Lomax moving onto the bench alongside Karl Tu'inukuafe while lock Scott Barrett starts with Patrick Tuipulotu on the bench.

In the backs reserves, TJ Perenara returns, while outside back Will Jordan, who also had limited time in the Brisbane test, will get another opportunity coming off the bench.

Foster said the All Blacks are excited to redeem themselves after two losses in a row.

"We've had a great week building into what will be a vital test for us. It's exciting in the sense that we have the opportunity to redeem ourselves after our last game, and we also have the opportunity to win the Investec Tri Nations.

"There's a real determination in the team to perform well, not only for ourselves, but also our families and friends at home and our country."

Foster has also congratulated Joe Moody on what will be his 50th test.

"He's a key part of our group; he's rock solid and goes about his work in a really good way. He's a popular member of the team and it's a great achievement for him."

Argentina beat the All Blacks in a historic win 12 days ago and Foster said the All Blacks were expecting another torrid battle.

"Argentina have shown two weeks in a row that they can compete at the highest level. They've grown as a nation, they've got good size and a lot of skill, so we're certainly going in with our eyes wide open."

All Blacks team:

1. Joe Moody (49)

2. Dane Coles (73)

3. Nepo Laulala (28)

4. Scott Barrett (39)

5. Samuel Whitelock (121)

6. Akira Ioane (1)

7. Sam Cane (73) - captain

8. Ardie Savea (48)

9. Aaron Smith (96)

10. Richie Mo'unga (21)

11. Caleb Clarke (4)

12. Jack Goodhue (17)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (48)

14. Jordie Barrett (22)

15. Beauden Barrett (88)

Reserves:

16. Codie Taylor (56)

17. Karl Tu'inukuafe (16)

18. Tyrel Lomax (5)

19. Patrick Tuipulotu (34)

20. Hoskins Sotutu (4)

21. TJ Perenara (68)

22. Rieko Ioane (33)

23. Will Jordan (1)