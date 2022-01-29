Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic is taken from the court in a wheelchair following his loss to Bruno Kazuhara of the U.S. in the boys' singles final. Photo / AP

The Australian Open boys final has lived up to its billing in a three hours and 43 minute slugfest as No. 1 seeded American Bruno Kuzuhara defeated Czech fourth seed Jakub Mensik.

Kuzuhara made it a double, taking out the doubles alongside Hong Kong's Chak Lam Coleman Wong and added the singles title on Saturday.

But the brutality of the 7-6 6-7 7-5 win showed instantly after the end of the match after a badly cramping Mensik fell to the ground in agony.

Kuzuhara made his way around the net and the pair shook hands before Mensik was loaded into a wheelchair and was taken from the stadium, unable to get back up for the trophy presentation.

The final game of the match was too much for Mensik who was serving to stay in the match.

At 15-30, the pair had a remarkable 33 shot rally, which Mensik won but collapsed to the ground.

As he tried to get up, he couldn't straighten his legs and fell back to the court.

"The elastic limits of human performance clearly evident right now," commentator Rob Keonig said. "This is extraordinary, this is Shuzo Matsuoka stuff circa US Open. This is hard for his coach and his team to see.

"This is painful."

Barely able to stand let alone move, Mensik served a double fault and boos rang out when he was handed a time violation.

A second double fault saw the young American claim the victory as Mensik fell back to the ground.

But the handshake after the epic encounter had social media praising the sportsmanship between the two as instead of celebrating, Kuzuhara immediately checked on his opponent.

Mensik had battled the cramp throughout the match and was applauded as he was wheeled off the court.

"He has given everything, he has dug as deep as he could," Rob Keonig said in commentary.

'Tough to watch that in a kid who's 16-years old, dealing with cramps to that degree," Jim Courier's former coach Brad Stine said after the match, saying it was an "absolute war".

He added it was disappointing for Mensik that he couldn't last another 15 minutes to finish the game on the court.

Keonig added: "A lot of pros will have a lot of respect for these two young men for what they've put forward."

Sportsmanship on the biggest stage 🙏



American Bruno Kuzuhara outlasts Jakub Mensik 7-6(4) 6-7(8) 7-5 in *3 hours and 43 minutes* to complete a sweep of the #AusOpen boys' singles and doubles titles! 🏆🏆



🎥: @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/Pwhi9JrFBa — ITF (@ITFTennis) January 29, 2022

Absolutely brutal boy's singles final. Top seed Kuzuhara beat Mensik 7-6 6-7 7-5 after 3h43m! Mensik had cramp, double faulted on MP, then fell to the ground. Kuzuhara immediately went over to check on him. Wheelchair came on straight away too. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/k7Kq3ZgA6r — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 29, 2022

Kuzuhara paid tribute to his opponent after the match.

"First of all, it's an unfortunate way to win it," Kuzuhara said.

"But I'm wishing Jakub a speedy recovery. It was a great fight. We pushed each other right until the end. Great match, if you're watching inside. Thanks man."

Bruno Kazuhara of the U.S. kisses his trophy after defeating Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic in the boys' singles final at the Australian Open. Photo / AP

Kuzuhara also thanked his team in three languages due to his Japanese and Brazilian heritage.