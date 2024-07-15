Wanganui Straight Track.

Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) has announced that tote racing will start at the Wanganui Straight Track this Wednesday.

New Zealand has six oval greyhound tracks in operation and the Wanganui Straight Track, inside the Wanganui thoroughbred racecourse, will be New Zealand’s first straight track.

“We are hugely grateful to everyone who has made this happen,” said GRNZ chief executive Edward Rennell.

“Over the past month, we have held two non-tote race meetings at the Wanganui Straight Track to iron out any potential issues and ensure that everything runs smoothly from an operational perspective.

“We have had extremely positive feedback from trainers and owners on the track itself, and we are looking forward to tote racing officially launching there on Wednesday.”