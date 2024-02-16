NZ have won their first ever series against South Africa in mens international cricket, coming off the back of another masterful knock from Kane Williamson. Video / Sky Sport

Blues assistant coach Jason O’Halloran will be taking medical leave from the Auckland franchise - with no set date for his return to the club.

Tony Brown, who will be taking up a role as Springboks attack coach, will join the Blues in a short-term coaching consultant role from next week while O’Halloran works through his personal medical issue related to his diabetes.

Blues CEO Andrew Hore said O’Halloran is still very much part of the club.

“The club are supporting Jason as he works through his personal medical situation and we want to give him all the time and space he needs,” said Hore.

“We feel for Jason at this time; since being at the Blues he’s made a real impact on staff, players and most notably his fellow coaches. He’ll be warmly welcomed back to Blues HQ when the time is right.”

“We’re grateful to have someone of Tony’s experience to work as a consultant for our coaching group in the short-term as we prepare for the upcoming DHL Super Rugby season,” said Hore.

Blues head coach, Vern Cotter, said the coaching group were thinking of their colleague at this time.

“Boags (Jason) is our mate first and foremost and we feel for him, we hope he’ll be back with us soon,” said Cotter.

“Realistically having Tony in is a stop-gap measure while Jason recovers. It’s a testament to my coaching group that things have continued on with little interruption while he’s had some time away,” he said.

The Blues play their first Super Rugby match against the Fijian Drua on Saturday February 24 at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei.







