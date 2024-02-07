Renowned rugby coach Tony Brown. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

In a move that is set to send ripples through the rugby world, former All Blacks first-five eighths and renowned coach Tony Brown is joining the coaching staff of the reigning world champion Springboks as their attack coach.

This development not only underlines the global reach of coaching talent but also sets the stage for an intriguing collaboration between Brown and Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus.

He has been a sought-after figure in the rugby coaching realm, turning down approaches from both Ian Foster and Scott Robertson in 2019 to join their respective teams as they vied for the coveted All Blacks head coaching position after Brown achieved Super Rugby success with the Highlanders and guided Japan to a historic quarter-final appearance at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Known for his astute rugby brain and innovative approach to the game, Brown’s coaching journey has been one marked by success and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The Otago and Highlanders great, who enjoyed an illustrious playing career with the Highlanders and the All Blacks, transitioned seamlessly into coaching, earning accolades for his work with the Sanyo Wild Knights in Japan and later, as an integral part of the Highlanders’ coaching team during their Super Rugby triumph in 2015.

Brown’s prowess as a coach extends beyond his strategic acumen; he brings a wealth of experience and a knack for innovative thinking. His coaching philosophy, shaped by a deep love for the game, revolves around attacking prowess and defensive resilience. In an ever-evolving rugby landscape, Brown’s ability to adapt and find innovative solutions to challenges has set him apart.

The prospect of Brown teaming up with Erasmus, the mastermind behind the Springboks’ World Cup success, adds an exciting dimension to South Africa’s coaching setup. While the Springboks are traditionally known for their forward-dominated style, Erasmus’s creative thinking has hinted at a desire for evolution. Brown’s role as an attack coach aligns perfectly with this vision, promising an infusion of creativity and flair into the Springboks’ offensive strategies.

For All Blacks fans, this move by Brown to the Springboks is particularly noteworthy. The last encounter between the two sides in the 2023 World Cup final ended in a hard-fought 12-11 victory for the Springboks. Now, with a former All Black joining the coaching ranks of the World Cup champions, and former All Blacks assistant coach Joe Schmidt becoming the Wallabies’ new head coach, the interest from New Zealand rugby enthusiasts is bound to reach new heights.

Brown’s journey, from a player of rare quality to one of the most sought-after coaches globally, reflects his commitment to the sport. While some may lament the missed opportunity of seeing him with Foster or Robertson, the prospect of Brown contributing to the Springboks’ attack brings a fresh narrative to the rugby world.

As the Springboks prepare to face the All Blacks and other formidable opponents, the collaboration between Erasmus and Brown holds the promise of transforming South Africa’s approach to attacking rugby. The Rugby Championship later this year is set to showcase the results of this partnership, and fans worldwide will be watching with anticipation as two rugby minds, one Kiwi and one South African, join forces on the quest for excellence.

Luke Kirkness is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.