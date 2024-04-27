The Hurricanes struggled to catch up with the Brumbies in Canberra. Video / Sky Sport

Brumbies 27

Hurricanes 19

The Hurricanes finally found a test they couldn’t pass - and now have a few weeks to ensure they avoid a repeat assignment.

The previously unbeaten Super Rugby frontrunners saw their winning streak emphatically ended in Canberra on Saturday, smothered into submission by the resurgent Brumbies.

A week after being embarrassed by the Blues, the side from Australia’s capital found home conditions much more agreeable, maintaining their traditional stranglehold in this fixture.

The Hurricanes remain without a win in Canberra since 2017. The Brumbies have sent them away with defeat in nine of their last 10 visits to GIO Stadium. Their all-time record hosting the Hurricanes is 14-5.

Now, after their defence was exploited early and their attack misfired late, the Hurricanes might be slightly concerned about their playoff fate.

They are almost certain of securing a top-four finish, and no panic will plague a team complete enough to have been a win away from becoming the fourth in Super Rugby history to start a season 9-0.

But if the Hurricanes cannot resist a glance over their shoulder, they will see the Brumbies sitting only six points back, primed to attempt what had been an unlikely overtaking manoeuvre.

While Clark Laidlaw’s side still face challenging trips to the Blues and Chiefs - and will be missing talismanic hooker Asafo Aumua for both games - the Brumbies seem set to cruise into the postseason.

They boast their own perfect record at home this year, while next month’s visit of the Crusaders represents their last clash with Kiwi opposition. Typically a step ahead of their compatriots, they could well end the round-robin with only two defeats.

If the Hurricanes do suffer another slip or two, a season that promises so much may eventually be determined by a return to Canberra with the stakes at their highest.

Based on their performance in the afternoon sun on Saturday, it’s a trip that could leave them feeling homesick.

The Hurricanes were never as close as the final eight-point margin might suggest, rarely threatening to overcome a deficit that stood at 24-5 after half an hour.

Tamati Tua runs in to score for the Brumbies. Photo / Getty Images

The Brumbies capitalised on a Hurricanes defence that presented gaps and fell off tackles, with Tamati Tua and Ollie Sapsford crossing for early tries that owed much to the generosity of the opposition.

The Hurricanes missed 41 tackles in total - compared to 17 for the Brumbies - and that disparity accurately represented the wealth of the possession the hosts enjoyed from the first whistle.

With a solidified set piece that forged the opening for Noah Lolesio’s opener, the Brumbies exerted a level of control that wouldn’t waver even as the visitors began to apply scoreboard pressure.

While prop Xavier Numia nabbed a first-half brace to make it 24-12 at the break, the Hurricanes were largely lacking the type of explosive plays from their pack that had been a hallmark of their unbeaten start.

Aumua’s absence was keenly felt in that regard and their generally dynamic loose forwards were unable to get their hands on enough ball to make an impact.

Jordie Barrett was also blunted, despite scoring the only try of the second half, with fullback Ruben Love the only visitor who regularly offered incisive running.

The Brumbies in contrast ran freely both around the edges of the ruck and in the wide channels, gaining more than twice as many metres as their opponents.

They now appear ready to race into the playoffs, while the Hurricanes will have to hope this stumble doesn’t drop them into the chasing pack.

Brumbies 27 (Noah Lolesio, Tamati Tua, Ollie Sapsford tries; Noah Lolesio 3 cons, 2 pens)

Hurricanes 19 (Xavier Numia 2, Jordie Barrett tries, Brett Cameron 2 cons)

HT: 24-12



