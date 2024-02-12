Following the loss to Melbourne - the league leaders- the Breakers have two games left on their regular-season schedule. On Friday night, they host the Brisbane Bullets before shooting across to Adelaide to take on the 36ers on Sunday.

Since making his debut in 2008, Tom Abercrombie has been a pillar of the New Zealand Breakers.

In a career spanning 16 years, Abercrombie has seen it all; four championship banners raised, changes in ownership, struggles through a pandemic and, in the last couple of seasons, a resurgence.

But all good things must come to an end.

The Herald understands the 36-year-old will retire from all basketball at the end of the current NBL season, hanging up his singlet after more than 400 appearances.

Abercrombie is the only player to have played in all six of the club’s championship series appearances, winning grand final MVP in 2011.

As it stands, Abercrombie holds the Breakers’ records for most appearances (425), points (4434), field goals made (1536), three-pointers (568), free-throws (794), blocks (262) and steals (302). He will undoubtedly see his No. 10 jersey hanging in the rafters one day alongside those of his former teammates Paul Henare, Dillon Boucher and CJ Bruton.

Tom Abercrombie won four championships with the NZ Breakers. Photo / Getty Images

Heading into the 2023-24 NBL season, there was no certainty as to whether Abercrombie would be back for another season. Head coach Mody Maor noted at the time that he would keep re-signing Abercombie “until he can’t walk anymore” and the team captain signed on for what has turned out to be one last ride.

Speaking to the Herald in September, Abercrombie admitted the thought of retirement had crossed his mind before opting to return.

“I’d be lying if I said those thoughts haven’t crossed my mind from time to time. I think every athlete thinks about that as they’re playing. It comes with the territory a little bit; that roller coaster you go through during a season, there are plenty of highs and plenty of lows,” he said.

“I’ve been very lucky to do this for a very long time and that’s what I keep reminding myself. I am extremely lucky to be able to do this for a job and I still love it, and I’m still able to contribute at a high level, and do things to help my team, and I’m happy where I am.”

Friday night’s clash between the Breakers and Brisbane Bullets at Spark Arena could be Abercrombie’s last on home court as it shapes up as a must-win game for the Breakers to make the playoffs.

Even if they win that one, there is no guarantee the Breakers will do enough to earn home-court advantage in the first round with plenty still to be decided in the NBL playoff picture.

Abercrombie is expected to make his retirement official at a press conference tomorrow.

