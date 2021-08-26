Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Sophie Pascoe beaten in heat but eases into first final of Games

The Tokyo Paralympics opened with a ceremony themed 'we have wings.' Video / AP / Getty

The Tokyo Paralympics opened with a ceremony themed 'we have wings.' Video / AP / Getty

Paralympic swim superstar Sophie Pascoe is on track for her first medal tonight in the Tokyo Games - and she is probably the slight favourite for gold.

Ireland's Ellen Keane, who won a bronze in Rio, pipped Pascoe by the tiniest margin in the fastest heat of the women's SB8 100m breaststroke.

‌

The other contenders in tonight's final should be Adelina Razetdinova from Russia and reigning champion Katarina Roxon of Canada. Their times were about five seconds slower in the first heat.

Pascoe started fast but appeared to ease up as a determined Keane chased her down.

The race for gold has been thrown wide open because Britain's dominant swimmer in the class Brock Whiston did not make it to Japan because of classification issues.

Sophie Pascoe in action. Photo / Getty

The 28-year-old Pascoe will be shooting for her 10th gold medal in four Games tonight.

She won a breaststroke gold in 2008, and silver in 2012. Pascoe is competing in five events in Tokyo.

Tonight's breaststroke final is at 10.40pm.

As it happened: