Four Kiwi Paralympics athletes to watch

Just two weeks after New Zealand produced its most successful Olympics campaign to date, the country's Paralympic team gets set in Tokyo.

New Zealand have a team of 29 Para athletes across six sports as they look to improve on the impressive 21 medals won at the last Paralympics in Rio.

Veteran para-shooter Michael Johnson eyes another spot on the Paralympic podium, representing New Zealand in his fifth Paralympic Games.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Danielle Atchinson will compete in her first, after almost calling it quits just a few years ago before discovering her potential in para-athletics.

And Wheel Blacks Hayden Barton-Cootes and Gareth Lynch look to return the team to its former glory after almost two decades.