Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Live updates - Sophie Pascoe hits the water in Tokyo

Swimmer Sophie Pascoe competes in the women's 100m breaststroke - SB9 today. Photosport

In 2016, Sophie Pascoe claimed her 15th Paralympic Games medal to become New Zealand's most successful Paralympian. Now, she's looking to further her legacy.

The Kiwi swimmer will begin her fourth Paralympic Games campaign today when she hits the pool for the second heat of the women's 100m breaststroke (SB8).

The two heats and the eight-woman final are being held on the same day, meaning the 28-year-old will be straight in the hunt for her 10th gold medal, coming into the breaststroke event with the fastest qualifying time of the field.

After competing in six events in London in 2012, Pascoe dropped her schedule to five events in Rio de Janeiro, dropping the 100m breaststroke from her programme. In Tokyo, she'll be competing in five events again, with today's breaststroke event replacing the 50m freestyle in which she claimed silver in 2016.

Pascoe will also compete in the 100m freestyle (S9), 100m backstroke (S9), 100m butterfly (S9) and the 200m individual medley (SM9). Pascoe comes into the Tokyo Games having claimed gold in the 200m IM (SM10) at each of the past three Games and will be looking to add a win in the SM9 qualification this time around.

While Pascoe has competed in all five of the disciplines of the sport at the Games in the past, Tokyo will be different as she is competing in a new classification in each of the events she has entered. There are 10 different sport classes for athletes with a physical impairment; a lower number indicates a more severe activity limitation than a higher number.