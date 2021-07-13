Tokyo Olympics: Expect world records - Kiwi cyclists planning for fast Olympics

Kiwi track cyclist Campbell Stewart talks about preparing for the Olympics.

Expect broken world records and some of the fastest racing in Olympics history in Tokyo, says Kiwi track cyclist Campbell Stewart.

Stewart, who will represent New Zealand as part of the men's endurance track cycling team, has been training to put out his best performance, despite not knowing much about his competitors due to the interrupted build-up ahead of the Olympics. He could compete in as many as three events in Tokyo - the men's team pursuit, Omnium and Madison.

"The last year we've put in a serious amount of work not knowing what the times are going to be and what we're going to have to do there. We've just trained as much as we can and eventually we'll go see what the level of competition is and just hoping that we're going to be at the top.

"I'm expecting it to be fastest, in terms of world records. I guess bunch racing, everyone is just going to turn up in great conditions. It's definitely going to be the one to watch and we're just going to try and make sure we're going to be the fastest."

The 23-year-old is one of nine riders of the 15-strong New Zealand track cycling team competing at their first Olympics.

The men's endurance track team at the Avantidrome in Cambridge. Photosport

It's been his dream to compete at the Games and receiving his official Olympics bag drove it home.

"We managed to get our Olympic bags yesterday, which was pretty special. You open it up, you go through your kit and you get to see all the designs and stuff. I guess that's the moment where you go 'this is real, I'm going, I've got this'. I guess it's pretty much your ticket to Tokyo. It's a year later than expected but I still fit in the kit as well, which is good. I can't wait."

While he expects there to be nerves on race days, Stewart, a double Commonwealth Games silver medallist and four-time junior track world champion, says it's where he performs at his best. He says they're going for gold.

"I try and thrive under those conditions. That's where I'm hoping to put out my best performance ever. We've got the ability to go there and get a medal, if not gold. As a team that's what we want to do. But we're just going to go and put the best ride we can down on the track. And I guess whatever will come from that will come."