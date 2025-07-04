Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cycling

Tour de France 2025: Laurence Pithie thrilled to fulfil his Tour de France dream

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Laurence Pithie completed an altitude training camp with his Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe team in Andorra this week. Photo / Red Bull

Laurence Pithie completed an altitude training camp with his Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe team in Andorra this week. Photo / Red Bull

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Christchurch 22-year-old Laurence Pithie will become the 19th New Zealander to ride in cycling’s iconic Tour de France, which starts in the northern city of Lille tonight.

Pithie, who rides for the Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe team, is in his third year on the UCI World Tour.

His role is to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Cycling

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Cycling