“I was initially a bit uncertain, but Simon sort of affirmed to me that it was a good idea,” Jones said.
In the final stretches of the race, Jones gained a last burst of energy to secure victory by 42 seconds, with Norwegian Torbjørn Andre Røed finishing third.
Pellaud was quick to praise Jones for his ride.
“He was better in the technical part than me,“ Pellaud said. ”So riding the technical part, he was waiting for me.
“I was stronger in the climb until I ran out of sugar in the final.”
It was the first time in the race’s history, which started in 2006, that an American man was not on the podium, while Jones’ time is the fastest recorded.
Jones won two off-road races earlier this year in New Zealand: the Graveler in Canterbury and the Crop Duster in Central Otago.