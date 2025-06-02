Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Cameron Jones won the Unbound Gravel race. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi cyclist Cameron Jones secured victory in the prestigious off-road Unbound 200 Gravel race in Kansas over the weekend.

The 23-year-old completed the 320km United States race in 8 hours, 37 minutes and 9 seconds and the win secures him a wildcard spot for the rest of the gravel racing season.

“I always go out and race like there’s nothing to lose,” said Jones. “It worked out this time.

“It’s a course that suits me. So much came together.”

Jones was in a close battle with Swiss rider Simon Pellaud. Both pulled away after 80km and never looked back.