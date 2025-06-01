“You want to give yourself the best chance to be part of something special.”
Blackadder said post match that Mo’unga didn’t train all week due to the injury, while Toshiba captain Michael Leatch praised his bravery.
Kubota hooker Malcolm Marx said he was not aware that Mo’unga was carrying an injury.
“He’s a great player, he showed that how he performed today even with a broken hand,” said Marx. “It shows his resilience.”
Mo’unga was one of four Kiwis in the side, with former All Blacks loose forward Shannon Frizell, and Highlanders duo Rob Thompson and Michael Collins also in the team.
Mo’unga now has two titles in Japan, to go with his seven Super Rugby championships with the Crusaders.
He made the move to Japan after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, signing with Toshiba on a three-year-deal.
At the end of 2024, talks between NZ Rugby and Mo’unga broke down after the national body attempted to negotiate a move to bring the first five home from Japan early, in a bid to have him available for the upcoming test series against France.
Under NZ Rugby’s current eligibility rules, players cannot represent the All Blacks unless contracted to the national union, with the exception of being specifically granted a sabbatical when renegotiating – as seen by Jordie Barrett currently playing for Irish side Leinster.