Richie Mounga. Photo / Getty Images

Former All Blacks first-five Richie Mo’unga has played through the pain of a broken hand to help the Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo defend their Japan Rugby League One title.

The 31-year-old produced a man-of-the-match performance, scoring a try and setting up their other as they beat the Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo-Bay 18-13 in Sunday’s final at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

The fact Mo’unga played in the decider was special, after breaking his right hand in last week’s semifinal win, with coach Todd Blackadder expecting his star man was “70-30” to miss the final.

Mo’unga said he spent three days in an oxygen chamber in the build-up to the game and “knew all along that I was going to play”.

“I knew it wasn’t impossible to play this weekend, and obviously a final, it’s a no-brainer really,” said Mo’unga.