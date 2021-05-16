Tokyo Olympics 2021: Men's rowing eight earn last-gasp Olympic qualification

The men's rowing eight are on their way to the Tokyo Olympics. Photo /Rowing NZ

The men's rowing eight are on their way to the Tokyo Olympics. Photo /Rowing NZ

The New Zealand men's rowing eight have survived on and off the water to qualify the boat for the Tokyo Olympics.

The crew has triumphed at the Regatta of Death in Lucerne in a week overshadowed by the use of QR codes, masks, hand sanitiser, temperature checks and gated areas around the Rotsee course.

New Zealand's crew won the preliminary men's eight race on Friday night local time against Romania, China and Italy, and needed to finish in the top two of last night's final to secure Olympic selection.

Originally scheduled to be held tonight (NZT) the final was brought forward after bad weather was forecasted in Lucerne.

The eight now return home to MIQ, and potentially rowing on ergs in their hotel rooms.

Their qualification means nine New Zealand crews will be contesting at the Olympic Games.

Men's eight crew

Tom Murray, Blenheim Rowing Club (bow)

Hamish Bond, North End Rowing Club

Shaun Kirkham, Waikato Rowing Club

Michael Brake, North Shore Rowing Club

Dan Williamson, Auckland Rowing Club

Phillip Wilson, Petone Rowing Club

Tom Mackintosh, Avon Rowing Club

Matt MacDonald, North Shore Rowing Club (stroke)

Sam Bosworth, Avon Rowing Club (cox)