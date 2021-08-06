Tokyo Olympics 2020: Transgender athlete Quinn wins historic gold medal for Canada

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps the news from day 15 as Lydia Ko and Ellese Andrews put themselves in contention and Lisa Carrington eyes one last medal. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Canadian footballer Quinn has become the first openly-transgender athlete to win an Olympic medal.

Canada made history for their team at the Tokyo Olympic Games by winning the gold medal in the women's football for the first time with a penalty shoot out win over Sweden.

The team also joined the record books via one of their players, 25-year-old Quinn.

Team Canada midfielder Quinn with their medal. Photo / Getty

Quinn, whose pronouns are they/them, became the first openly-transgender, non-binary Olympian to win a medal on Friday evening when they received their gold medal.

Playing 45 minutes of the gold medal match, the midfielder played in Canada's opening match against Japan on July 21st, becoming the first openly-transgender person to compete at an Olympic Games.

Quinn competed in Rio in 2016, but was not publicly out as transgender until 2020.

In a post on social media, they said that they don't know how to feel about being the first.

"I feel proud seeing 'Quinn' up on the lineup and on my accreditation. I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of the world."

Tipped by many to be the first transgender medal-winner at the Olympics, New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard competed in the women's weightlifting on August 2nd but couldn't record any successful lifts.