Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kiwi bronze medallist Hayden Wilde back training for next event

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps day four, our first medal, and is joined by boxer David Nyika as he prepares for his first Olympics bout. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps day four, our first medal, and is joined by boxer David Nyika as he prepares for his first Olympics bout. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

New Zealand bronze medallist Hayden Wilde is already back into training a day after claiming the country's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old became the third New Zealander to pick up a medal in the men's triathlon after finishing third behind Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt and Alex Yee of Great Britain.

Hamish Carter and Bevan Docherty famously finished one-two at the Athens Olympics before Docherty took bronze four years later in Beijing.

Wilde has already switched focus to bringing a second medal home in the mixed team relay which takes place on Saturday.

"I think I'm still pumped up with adrenaline still. The body still feels pretty damn good to be honest," he told the Country Gold Breakfast.

"There's never any days off for the wicked. Straight back into some easy days of training and get back into the rhythm of things. Refocus and hopefully bring another medal home for New Zealand for the mixed team relay," he added.

‌

Wilde said he felt great throughout the race yesterday after catching up with the leaders midway through the big leg. He was part of the lead runners before Blummenfelt broke clear in the final kilometre to take the gold.

"Getting onto the run I just felt smooth everything just felt good and relaxed. It was in that nice threshold zone….couldn't hold off the Viking in that last kilometre. He put it down pretty hard."

"I did a bit of studying in the last few races he raced and he did the exact move in Yokohama so I was actually prepared for it and was waiting for him to do it. When he went I actually tried to go with him but the legs didn't appreciate the pace," he added.

Wilde said he despite the 29 degree heat and 95 percent humidity he was actually hoping for hotter conditions on the course yesterday.

"I was gutted as it was actually the coolest day we've had in Tokyo. I guess I'm an athlete who likes to race more in the heat. I actually wanted it to be hotter to make it potentially tougher on my competitors."