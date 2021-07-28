Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Commentators slammed for misgendering non-binary athlete

Two more medals for New Zealand as NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps day six, and rowing legend Eric Murray reviews all the action on the water. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Television commentators have come under fire for repeatedly misgendering an athlete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

20-year-old Alana Smith from the US, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was competing in the women's skateboarding street event when they were repeatedly referred to as "she" and "her" by commentators from NBC and BBC.

This was despite Smith being very public with their pronouns, including having "they/them" written on the grip tape of their skateboard and wearing a "pronoun pin".

The mistake was called out online, where the professionalism of Todd Harris and Paul Zitzer for NBC Sports and Marc Churchill and Ed Leigh for the BBC was called into question.

"This is journalistic malpractice," wrote Britni de la Cretaz, a US-based trans journalist.

"No one should have to be misgendered on an international stage like this. Sports doesn't know what to do with non-binary athletes," she added.

Alana Smith of the United States competes in the women's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo / AP

Others agreed, saying that it was not hard to get their pronouns right.

alana smith literally had their pronouns on their skateboard and the bbc commentators still misgendered them, is is that hard — sam / betty ♥︎ (@lumityblight) July 26, 2021

To the BBC commentators. Alana Smith has they/them on their skateboard and goes by that.



I'm sure it's not done in malice, but just a note. #BBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/Nc7Pi7kZUs — Justin (@juza_23) July 26, 2021

I am saddened & disgusted to hear that both the @BBC & @NBCNews chose to make no effort to use the correct pronouns when talking about @alanasmithskate. The odd slip up or mistakes is forgivable, but to make no effort at all is just down right rude and disrespectful! https://t.co/WX31JTBq6e — Ripper Moff (@RipperMoff) July 28, 2021

Another BBC commentator, Tim Warwood, defended his colleagues and insisted it was a "mistake".

It wasn’t myself commentating. I’m sure the boys would of course apologise to Alana. I hadn’t seen anything regarding gender and I’m 100% sure they hadn’t either. Hence the mistake. — TIM WARWOOD (@Tim_Warwood) July 26, 2021

NBC issued an official apology, to Smith and their own viewers.

"NBC Sports is committed to — and understands the importance of — using correct pronouns for everyone across our platforms. While our commentators used the correct pronouns in our coverage, we streamed an international feed that was not produced by NBCUniversal which misgendered Olympian Alana Smith. We regret this error and apologize to Alana and our viewers."

Smith had a ball despite finishing last. Photo / Getty Images

Smith, who placed last in the event, wrote an emotional post on Instagram, saying that "for the first time in my entire life, I'm proud of the person I've worked to become."

Fans were buoyed by Smith's infectious enthusiasm and celebrated the historic moment with them.

anyone else catch the they/them pronouns on alana smith's board??? i'm screaming with pride — Kit Kolbegger (@kitkolb) July 26, 2021