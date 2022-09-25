Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

'They should be coming to him' All Whites' striker Chris Wood urges New Zealand Football to end uncertainty over coach Danny Hay's future

Michael Burgess
By
3 mins to read
Star All Whites striker Chris Wood (R) says coach Danny Hay (L) has been a force for the team over the past 12 months. Photo / Getty

Star All Whites striker Chris Wood (R) says coach Danny Hay (L) has been a force for the team over the past 12 months. Photo / Getty

Chris Wood has backed Danny Hay to continue as All Whites coach, saying New Zealand Football would be crazy to let him go.

Hay's contract finishes at the end of next month and there has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.