The single image that defined the Diego Maradona era

Technically, it might not be the sharpest image.

It is true, too, that while we can clearly identify the antagonists, the protagonist has his back to the camera.

This shot, however, is every bit as powerful and momentous as Neil Leifer's iconic shot of Muhammad Ali lording it over Sonny Liston in 1965.

RIP Diego Maradona, 60.

A wild, passionate, complex footballing genius so brilliantly talented he reduced even the best opposing teams to mass quivering wrecks.

Winning the World Cup for Argentina made him a Great.

Winning the World Cup for Argentina made him a Great.

But what he did at Napoli made him a God.

Just like Leifer's still image tells us nothing about the well-founded rumours that Liston had just taken a dive to the canvas rather than being the victim of a vicious Ali blow, Steve Powell's above shot also told a fantastic tale while holding back the whole truth.

The truth: In Mexico 1986, Maradona was football and nothing summed it up better than this. The ball seemingly connected by power of the mind to his Puma-clad left foot. The opposition, in this case Belgium led by Eric 'The Lion' Gerets (bearded, obscured), focused entirely on stopping one man.

The hidden truth: It was actually a fairly mundane moment. Argentina had a free kick and went short to Maradona. Powell captures the moment when the wall, created for an anticipated shot on goal, breaks up as they realise there will be no shot from distance. In the following seconds, Maradona will have a pass blocked and Belgium will safely clear.

Yet the hidden truth doesn't matter.

Argentina won this semifinal 2-0. Maradona was the difference, scoring both goals. The first was a sublime flick off the outside of that left foot into the corner; the second occurred when he mesmerised four Belgium defenders who awaited him and the hapless goalkeeper. It wasn't THAT photograph, but it could have been.

They made a film about Maradona at the 1986 World Cup, for many of us the high point of the sport, and it covered his dastardly "Hand of God" goal against England and the goal from the gods that shortly followed. It covered that dramatic 3-2 final against West Germany, settled only by a defence-splitting Maradona pass that set away Jorge Burruchaga.

It covered everything.

Just as this single image did too.

The genius of this photograph is it captured the genius of the man while hiding all the other stuff.

RIP Maradona - The Greatest.