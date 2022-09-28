TVNZ is hoping David Nyika is New Zealand's next global superstar of boxing. Photo / Photosport

Television New Zealand could soon become the new home of free-to-air boxing, with David Nyika as their potential headline act.

TVNZ makes its first foray into free-to-air boxing in 15 years when it screens George Kambosos Jr's rematch with undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on October 16.

New Zealand cruiserweight prospect Nyika, the Olympic bronze medallist and two-time Commonwealth Games champion who is 4-0 as a pro, and undefeated Kiwi heavyweight Hemi Ahio (19-0) will fight on the undercard.

The Kambosos-Haney bout is the first world title fight screened free to air in New Zealand since David Tua's unsuccessful tilt against Lennox Lewis in November, 2000.

The Herald understands TVNZ and Duco promoter David Higgins, who brokered the Kambosos-Haney New Zealand broadcast agreement with American promoters Lou DiBella and Top Rank, are in discussions to strike a deal to stage up to three annual free-to-air fights from next year.

The Kambosos-Haney fight will be used as a test case to assess viewership numbers.

With the fight on a Sunday afternoon, the state broadcaster is not expecting amazing off-peak viewership figures, but after reasonable success with young males tuning in to TVNZ+ for King in the Ring, they are keen to maintain that momentum.

TVNZ and Higgins are understood to be aligned in their desire to promote Nyika, who is working under new trainer Noel Thornberry in Brisbane but a free agent in the pro ranks, as their headline boxing act.

From a marketing perspective, the 27-year-old Nyika is seen as a promoter's dream.

Should terms be agreed on staging further free-to-air fights from next year, TVNZ and Higgins would seek to build Nyika's reputation and brand in a similar fashion to Joseph Parker's journey to the WBO world heavyweight title six years ago.

David Nyika celebrates his bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo / Photosport

While Parker's profile was carefully stage managed through pay-per-view events, Nyika could attempt to maximise free-to-air exposure.

TVNZ cannot compete with Sky Television for mainstream sport rights but the success of screening the America's Cup, Twenty20 Black Clash and their continued commitment to King in the Ring is driving a desire to create their own free-to-air entertainment and sport products.

Higgins and TVNZ potentially teaming up to stage three fights per year throughout the country could generate corporate and hospitality interest, as well as attracting broadcast sponsorship to make the events commercially viable.

The possibility of a regular free-to-air boxing platform would not only benefit Nyika, either. The likes of Ahio, fellow heavyweight Junior Fa (19-2) and Peach Boxing stablemates Andrei Mikhailovich, Jerome Pampellone and David Light would also welcome the invaluable exposure.

Test rugby has serious image issues

The Rugby Championship climax didn't live up to the hype. With the All Blacks and Springboks locked at the top of the table, separated only by points differential, the final weekend was built as a dramatic title decider.

In the end the All Blacks emerged comfortable champions, with the two matches failing to reach any great heights. Much of that can be attributed to the state of the game, and the way it is being officiated.

Sure, the All Blacks scored five tries, three from mauls, to emphatically put the Wallabies away. Yet with Irish referee Andrew Brace blowing 29 penalties at Eden Park, the test was more frustrating for its constant stop-start nature and lack of flow than it was memorable.

Over in Durban the Springboks victory against the Pumas was even worse. Australian referee Damon Murphy blew 39 penalties, that included 22 and four yellow cards against Argentina in a truly awful spectacle.

Australian referee Damon Murphy. Photo / Getty

Rugby, as an entertainment product, is fast alienating fans on this basis. Far too much time is lost through near constant TMO intervention and frequent stoppages while the wild fluctuations in breakdown interpretations make the game unfathomable at times for even the most ardent supporters.

Twelve Rugby Championship matches featured 31 cards – a staggering amount that unduly influences outcomes.

Dave Rennie wasn't looking for excuses when he offered this summation after the Wallabies defeat.

"It's such a tough game to referee at the moment. The game takes forever to play because you've got the TMO chipping in as well. It's messy. It's not a great product," Rennie said. "We weren't good enough and we're not looking to blame the officials."

Betting tip:

Record: 12/28 (-$8)

A rare win for The Sauce last week thanks to the Silver Ferns, Panthers and All Blacks multi that paid $2. This week I'm sticking with the Panthers, tipping them to go back-to-back in Sunday's NRL grand final against the Eels by the 1-12 margin at $3.