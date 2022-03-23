Following the completion of the Six Nations, The Sauce has compiled its own world rankings. Photo / Photosport

Following the completion of the Six Nations, The Sauce has compiled its own world rankings. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The official men's World Rugby rankings have, for some time now, been widely dismissed. Too often the prescriptive modelling does not accurately reflect the true balance of power.

At present World Rugby's top five reads:

1. South Africa (90.61)

2. France (88.88)

3. All Blacks (88.75)

4. Ireland (88.22)

5. England (84.50)

This week, following the completion of the Six Nations, The Sauce has compiled its world rankings. There's no scientific formula. No mathematical calculations. Analysis and instinct instead take precedence.

1. France

France's Antoine Dupont celebrates with the Auld Alliance Trophy. Photo / Photosport

Who else? Le Bleus were imperious in the Six Nations en route to their first grand slam in 12 years. Sure, they were seriously tested; defeating Ireland in Paris by six points and perhaps fortunate to escape with a four point away win in Cardiff.

Yet even those close ties point to their evolution. Previous French incarnations were consistently inconsistent. Win one week, crumble the next. No so anymore. Twenty years after claiming a grand slam as French captain, Fabien Galthie is reaping the rewards of nurturing the success from the 20s ranks.

Stylistically, France can do it all. Shaun Edwards' presence alongside Galthie has added defensive and discipline balance. With the championship on the line last weekend, France regularly repelled several England mauls on their own line. Such a skill the All Blacks could not manage in Paris last year.

France are content to play the aerial game; they use the scrum as a weapon. Grégory Alldritt leads their ferocious breakdown work and with ball in hand they challenge the world's best packs with their size, strength and speed. Their tactics of going through the middle and offloading are incredibly difficult to stop, particularly when they generate 40 per cent of their rucks in two seconds or less as they did against England.

In halfback Antoine Dupont, France possesses the world's most influential player. In France's last 15 home tests Dupont has been directly involved in 18 tries – scoring eight, assisting 10. Gaël Fickou remains a class act in the midfield, too.

Eighteen months is an eternity in a rugby context. Yet the ominous premonition points to France improving between now and the opening World Cup match against the All Blacks in Paris.

With nine players from Toulouse in their starting side, including pivotal halves pairing Dupont and Romain Ntamack, inherent combinations continue to blossom.

France, South Africa, the All Blacks and Ireland are locked on the same side of the World Cup draw – rendering two of the best teams destined to be eliminated before the semifinals.

At this point, though, France fully deserves their favouritism. In their 26 home tests under Galthie France, they have never been behind at half time. A home World Cup enhances those compelling claims.

2. South Africa

South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi scores a try. Photo / Photosport

From a pure results perspective the Springboks do not deserve to be this high. Their record since clinching the 2019 World Cup and spending the 2020 test season in self-enforced isolation is rather average – eight wins from 13 which includes successive losses to the Wallabies last year.

Jacques Nienaber's first full year as head coach was not a roaring success.

The major caveat is the 2-1 British and Irish Lions series success – the pinnacle event since the World Cup that was unfortunately overshadowed by the ugly fallout from Rassie Erasmus publicly criticising Australian referee Nic Berry.

Defeating the best of the UK and Ireland does, however, reinforce the Boks' ability to rise for occasions that matter most.

On form, Ireland have serious claims to sit second. But when I consider the Springboks at full-strength, with Cheslin Kolbe, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Frans Malherbe all available, they are a daunting prospect.

South Africa's forward dominated strengths – their counter rucking and punishing defence rattled the All Blacks last year – and ability in the air suits test rugby's landscape.

The Boks are a vastly better team with Erasmus pulling the strings – his absence from last year's Australian-based Rugby Championship was telling – and they are overly reliant on Handre Pollard remaining fit.

Two tests at home against the All Blacks this year promises to reveal much more about the Boks' credentials.

3. Ireland

Ireland's Johnny Sexton kicks a conversion. Photo / Photosport

The best compliment one can pay Ireland is they continue to evolve. From the largely prescriptive patterns that proved so effective in savouring historic success against the All Blacks under Joe Schmidt to a vastly increased willingness to embrace offloads and play at pace under Andy Farrell, Ireland are now more threatening with ball in hand; a more rounded and dynamic side.

They have the same clarity of game plan and cohesion, while backed by a connected club system that fuels depth – Ireland's Six Nations under-20s grand slam title evident of the next generation knocking on the door.

Fullback Hugo Keenan is the latest example of a relatively new indispensable prospect. Keenan is highly skilled under the high ball, and he pulled off a try-saving tackle on opposite Stuart Hogg last weekend.

For all Ireland's progress and mounting confidence after scoring the most tries and conceding the least, nagging doubts exist.

In the Six Nations they played more minutes against 14-men opposition than Wales did in claiming last year's Championship. Despite English lock Charlie Ewels' red card after 82 seconds, Ireland's scrum struggled in their somewhat underwhelming 32-15 victory at Twickenham.

They also lost their true away test to France in Paris after trailing 19-7 at halftime.

Ireland's sights are firmly set on the World Cup – to the point they are openly talking about it already. The mental scars, particularly for the likes of Jonathan Sexton who will be 38 by next season, of failing to progress beyond the quarterifinal stage remain a huge hurdle.

The next leap on that journey comes with the highly-anticipated three-test tour of New Zealand in July.

4. All Blacks

Sam Whitelock at the front of the All Blacks' haka. Photo / Photosport

Take a breath before panicking at the All Blacks' lowly ranking. In many ways it's unfair to make sweeping judgements based on comparisons between the shambolic state of Super Rugby Pacific's inaugural season and the Six Nations.

Using last year's 12-3 test season, which concluded with successive defeats to Ireland and France, as a baseline, though, the All Blacks have significant ground to make up.

This year onus sits squarely on the forward pack to deliver improved set piece efficiency and a dominant platform that allows quick, clean ruck ball.

Selections will be much more settled as Ian Foster attempts to pin down his best team but questions remain at blindside, in the midfield and whether the incumbent props are fit for purpose.

Super Rugby's stop start nature due to constant Covid disruptions, and the overall average quality of matches thus far, does nothing to enhance confidence. And it's difficult to project that landscape evolving drastically against the weak Australian teams.

Foster sure has a job on his hands. It's hardly ideal preparation for Ireland in July.

5. England

England head coach Eddie Jones with lock Maro Itoje. Photo / Photosport

Slipping into something of a hole. For a union with the financial and playing resources England boasts, repeat two-from-five Six Nations campaigns are unacceptable.

Worst still, England's attack is clearly regressing. They scored eight tries in the Six Nations compared to 12 last year. Born-again Italy scored more tries against Scotland, Wales, France and Ireland than England.

Marcus Smith is a brilliant attacking talent – yet he was instructed to sit in the pocket and hoof at near every opportunity. Inside him, Ben Youngs is among the most ponderous halfbacks in the world which underlines England's limited tactics.

Since 2016 Eddie Jones has guided England to three Six Nations titles and the 2019 World Cup final but his methods appear to be wearing thin and many of his selections baffle.

In the face of deafening criticism the RFU were forced to fully back Jones to lead England through to next year's World Cup, but their claims of improvement made the statement resemble a parody.

That England were saved from another bottom-half finish by Scotland and Wales losing on the final day encapsulates their downward spiral.

Send your rankings to: liam.napier@nzme.co.nz

Hand 'em the title now

Eleven days remain in the Cricket World Cup. The White Ferns' underwhelming performances and Covid crowd restrictions aside, a series of tight, compelling finishes has been a brilliant advertisement for the women's game.

From the moment Australia arrived on these shores they've carried an invincible swagger. Despite being tested by India and South Africa in recent matches, Australia have now won 35 of their last 36 ODIs. Nothing is ever guaranteed in sport, particularly cricket where momentum swings in a matter of balls. But barring a major mental meltdown, Australia will be anointed champions.

Betting tip

Record: 2/6 (-$20.5)

We're slowly pegging back that terrible 0-4 start. Last week's $2.1 multi got over the line – only just, though, with the Storm needing a gold point field goal to sneak past the Rabbits, and the Fijian Drua easily covering their +12.5 start.

This week it's impossible to tip Super Rugby before any Kiwi teams are named, given the uncertainty surrounding all line ups after the raft of recent Covid cases.

That said, I like the Chiefs at $2 to make it two-from-two against the Crusaders.

Until Super teams are revealed, I'll offer up a $1.87 multi featuring the Panthers H2H and stick with the Drua +7.5 point start.

Check back in here before Friday, 5pm, for finalised tip.

Question

Former middleweight champion Andy Lee reckons Sonny Bill Williams could one day fight for the heavyweight world title. What chance do you give that of happening? Rick, Dunedin

Can't see it. Williams has achieved many accolades in his distinguished career – Super Rugby, NRL titles and two World Cup crowns with the All Blacks. He's now 36, and had one pro fight in the last seven years. Training under Lee's tutelage, alongside Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker and David Nyika, will no doubt improve Williams' boxing IQ and he should get past Barry Hall tonight but fighting for a world title is another prospect entirely. Chalk it up as the usual pre-fight promotion bluster.