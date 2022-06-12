The likely All Blacks: Ian Foster's two difficult phone calls

(L-R) Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara and Rieko Ioane of the All Blacks sing the New Zealand national anthem during The Rugby Championship. Photo / Getty Images.

Three spots in the All Blacks 36-man squad remained up for grabs leading into the Super Rugby Pacific semifinals.

Monday's squad reveal for three headline tests against Ireland next month is expected to usher in as many as four rookie All Blacks, including maiden call-ups for former Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, in-form Blues playmaker Stephen Perofeta and, potentially, dynamic Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava.

The congested loose forwards and front row are among the most contestable areas, with performances from contenders at the Crusaders, Chiefs and Blues in their semifinals expected to sway late selection decisions.

Ethan Blackadder's season-ending shoulder injury, suffered in the Crusaders' quarter-final victory against the Reds last week, changed the complexion of the loose forwards by offering an opening.

While All Blacks captain Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, injured Blues skipper Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane and Luke Jacobson are expected to be locked in, Shannon Frizell, uncapped Chiefs powerhouse Pita Gus Sowakula and Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu are likely to contest one or two spots, depending on whether four or five locks are named.

Frizell has played one Super Rugby match – off the bench against the Blues last week – since April after injuring his knee. That lack of game time will hurt his chances of inclusion but he requested to play club rugby in Dunedin in a late bid to prove his fitness.

After storming out of the gates in the early rounds with a series of eye-catching efforts, Sowakula faded in recent weeks and made a number of mistakes in the Chiefs' semifinal defeat to the Crusaders, but he fits the profile for the desired strong ball-carrying presence the All Blacks need from their loose forwards.

While he has improved at the end of the campaign Blues No 8 Sotutu has been largely outplayed by Highlanders No 8 Marino Mikaele-Tu'u this season, but he remains in the mix.

Successive defeats to Ireland and France on last year's northern tour confirmed the All Blacks must evolve their game. Much of the focus has since fallen on the forward pack's ability to generate quick, clean ruck ball; to improve mobility, ball handling and physicality. Achieving those aims must be balanced with delivering a consistent set piece platform.

These messages were conveyed to established veterans and rookie contenders throughout this year but much work remains in satisfying the need to improve the forward pack, with depth at lock and front row hardly kicking down the door.

Tuivasa-Sheck's inclusion after his maiden Super Rugby campaign with the Blues speaks to his development at second five-eighth, and the desire to further enhance his game before the World Cup.

The 29-year-old benefits from Anton Lienert-Brown's injury absence, and is likely to be ranked behind Quinn Tupaea, David Havili and Jack Goodhue as No 12 options initially at least. Crusaders centre Braydon Ennor, relegated to the bench in recent weeks, is expected to be the main midfield casualty from last year.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster will make two difficult phone calls at halfback where five must be trimmed to three. Tongan-born Fakatava's starting performance in the quarter-final against the Blues should seal his inclusion, alongside Aaron Smith and probably Finlay Christie, after having his eligibility pathway to the All Blacks cleared.

Chiefs co-captain Brad Weber has impressed in his return from injury, though, so could force his way in. Veteran TJ Perenara may find himself on the outer, waiting for injuries to strike.

Perofeta's influential form from fullback and first-five for the Blues this season will be rewarded with his first call-up at the expense of Damian McKenzie, who is not eligible until he plays for Waikato after returning from Japan. Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu is in the same situation as McKenzie.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald underlined Perofeta's case after another influential performance in his side's tense semifinal victory against the Brumbies at Eden Park.

"You can't ignore his form," MacDonald said. "He's a game-changer – and you add in his goal kicking. All the aspects of his game he's a good 10 and a fantastic 15 so he's got to be in their thoughts at some point."

The outside backs are, as always, hotly contested. Caleb Clarke's return to form with the Blues, after a turbulent 2021 season, will force a reshuffle. Foster must ultimately choose between Leicester Fainga'anuku, who has the ability to play midfield too, and George Bridge's less than compelling case.

After carrying eight props on last year's northern tour the All Blacks will cut two for July. With Joe Moody ruled out for the year, Tyrel Lomax, George Bower, Alex Hodgman, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta'avao and Oli Jager sit on the fringe of selection.

Despite only returning for the latter stages of the Hurricanes campaign, 80-test hooker Dane Coles will be included alongside three hookers with teammate Asafo Aumua and Blues counterpart Kurt Eklund expected to miss the cut.

Possible All Blacks squad:

Outside backs: Will Jordan, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Leicester Fainga'anuku

Midfield: Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, David Havili, Jack Goodhue, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

First fives: Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, Stephen Perofeta

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Folau Fakatava

Loose forwards: Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Luke Jacobson, Shannon Frizell

Locks: Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa'i, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Josh Lord

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukeiaho, Dane Coles

Props: Ofa Tuungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Ethan de Groot, George Bower, Tyrel Lomax/Angus Ta'avao, Aidan Ross