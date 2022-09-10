Voyager 2022 media awards
The good, the bad and the very ugly: The Herald's 2022 Warriors season awards

Michael Burgess
By
6 mins to read
The Warriors finished the NRL season 15th on the ladder. Photo / Photosport

As much as we would like to, the Warriors' 2022 season won't be easily forgotten.

Against most predictions, it was easily the worst of the three Covid campaigns where the team was based in Australia,

